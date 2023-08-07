PICS: Sea of red gathers in Cork to welcome home All Ireland Camogie Champions 

A SEA of red gathered outside the Imperial Hotel on South Mall this evening to welcome home Cork's All-Ireland winning camogie team.

Cork saw off Waterford on Sunday to end a five-year wait for All-Ireland glory, with the O'Duffy Cup returning Leeside.

The win makes Cork a 29-time holder of the title of All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship winners.

Cork Captain, Amy O'Connor, gets off the Bus with the O'Duffy Cup.

The beginning of the homecoming celebrations saw the winning team travel by open-top bus from Kent Station, down Patrick Street, and onto the South Mall where they were met with hundreds of cheering fans of all ages donning red and white.

Clear skies soon became dull and overcast before the rain began to fall but the changing weather did not deter fans from welcoming their idols home to Cork.

The crowds in Cork city for the homecoming.

Taking to the stage, the team proudly held up the O’Duffy Cup for all in attendance to admire and cheers of ‘up the Rebels’ could be heard from the crowd.

MC duties were taken care of by 96FM’s Finbarr McCarthy who welcomed on stage the team, the management team, Cork Camogie Board staff and Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, and Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn.

Addressing the crowd, chair of the Cork Camogie Board, Mairead Donovan, said: “From us to you, we hugely, hugely appreciate you coming out to support our phenomenal All Ireland County champions.”

Ashling Thompson holding the O'Duffy Cup.

She thanked Irish Rail for organising transport, South Coast for the staging, 96FM and C103 for hosting the celebrations, An Garda Síochána for the garda escort, the Imperial Hotel for their support in holding the homecoming event, City Hall for organising permits, Cork’s Lord Mayor and County Mayor, the management team led by Matthew Twomey and her executive and GPC members.

She described the team as a dedicated group of girls who have shown their dedication, commitment and love for the sport.

“It takes a lot of sacrifice, a lot of hours, a lot of hurt bones, some operations, trips to the doctor - we had a phenomenal physio this year who kept them in the best condition they could,” said Ms Donovan.

“It’s a huge group of people and a massive backroom team led by Matthew Twomey and obviously yesterday Amy did what a captain should do.

“She led from the start and what a phenomenal scoring achievement which will go down in the history books and I think it will be a challenge for anybody else to repeat.”

Manager, Matthew Twomey on stage.

Manager Matthew Twomey thanked people for coming out to welcome them home, saying it “makes everything worthwhile”.

He congratulated the team on their achievements on Sunday and thanked all involved, including their sponsor Keary's Motor Group.

“Hopefully success will keep coming,” he added.

The crowd at the homecoming.

'Huge Trust'

Captain of the team Amy O’Connor said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has come out here today. We knew coming down here we would have a brilliant crowd, we always do.

“We were delighted to get over the line yesterday.

"It’s been a tough year full of ups and downs, but we stuck together and that was the most important thing. We had huge trust in what we were trying to do and even when things weren't going well we stuck together so we’re very proud and very honoured to get over the line in the manner that we did.”

Cheering on the Cork camogie heroes.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy welcomed the O’Duffy Cup back to the Rebel County and expressed the county's pride in the team.

“We are so, so, so proud of your efforts yesterday and I know there has been a drought and very much a lot of hurt in the last few years, it’s been a long five years but to Amy O’Connor and her team, you have been absolutely brilliant, you have inspired so many people,” he said.

Mayor of the County of Cork Frank O’Flynn, added: “I was delighted to be in Croke Park [on Sunday]. We’re the proudest county in Ireland. We are proud of each and every one of them.”

Cork Captain, Amy O'Connor, gets off the Bus with the O'Duffy Cup with Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, in the crowd.

As the festivities in the city wrapped up, cheering and chants of ‘oh to, oh to be, oh to be a Rebel’ could be heard along the South Mall in celebration of the Cork camogie team’s achievements.

The celebrations continued long into the evening at St Vincent's Hurling and Football Club, Knocknaheeny.