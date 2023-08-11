Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 10:54

JYSK to open new store in Cork 

Joining the Youghal and Eastgate stores, the new store just outside Cork city will bring the total of JYSK stores in the rebel county to three.
JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand well-known across the globe. 

Echo reporter

JYSK, the Danish retailer, is set to open a new store in Ballincollig on Thursday, August 17 at 10am. 

The Scandinavian inspired retail store will create approximately 10 new jobs and the store will be managed by Karolina Kudtye.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is one of the UK and Ireland’s go to destinations for high quality, on trend products for the home and garden. 

The brand has earned a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge in sleeping culture and specialises in sleeping products created by experts, from mattresses, duvets, and pillows to bedframes and bases. 

 

The Ballincollig store will open from 10am to 6pm daily. Opening its first store in Naas in 2019, JYSK has gone on to open 21 other stores in towns and cities across the country from Letterkenny to Thurles. The new store is located at Unit 4, Innishmore Lawn, Ballincollig, Cork, P31 D256. 

Customers can enjoy savings of up to 70% on opening week with an additional 10% off on the grand opening day.

For further information, visit www.jysk.ie or join the conversation on Facebook or Instagram.

