A special homecoming event has been organised for tomorrow to honour distinguished Cork native, Denis Mulcahy, who has received many accolades for his work promoting the cause of peace in Northern Ireland.

Mr Mulcahy is a founding member of Project Children, established in 1975 to give children from all communities in Northern Ireland a summer reprieve in the US, away from the intrinsic, sectarian violence of ‘The Troubles’.

Originally from Rockchapel, Mr Mulcahy emigrated to the US in 1962 and is a retired and highly-decorated NYPD Bomb Squad Officer.

Project Children, Cork City Council, and the County Cork BP & P Association, will host a special screening of the award-winning documentary, How to Defuse a Bomb: The Project Children Story, to celebrate his homecoming.

The Lord Mayor of Cork Kieran McCarthy, said it is “particularly apposite” that Cork will welcome Mr Mulcahy in this 25th year after the Good Friday Agreement.

“Denis’s work over many years constitutes a distinct Corkonian contribution to peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

“In particular, the city is very proud of Denis being nominated twice for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The screening will be preceded by a special reception in Cork City Hall hosted by the Lord Mayor, in which the contributions of Mr Mulcahy and founder of the Hope Foundation, Maureen Forrest, will be recognised.