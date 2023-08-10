Preliminary hearing for man charged with murder of Cork-born Bishop to take place today

A 61-year-old handyman charged with the murder earlier this year of Cork born Bishop of Los Angeles, David O’Connell, is set to appear before a preliminary court hearing today where the District Attorney will lay out the evidence in the case.

Carlos Medina of Torrance in LA County previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count of murder.

He was arraigned at Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in downtown LA on February 22nd last.

A trial date is expected to be set today.

If convicted, Mr Medina faces 35 years to life in prison. He was arrested on February 20th, two days after the murder, at his home in Los Angeles.

Bishop O'Connell (69) was found dead on February 18 by a church deacon who went to his home in Hacienda Heights, about thirty kilometres east of downtown LA, after he failed to turn up for a meeting. He had been shot dead.

"Bishop Dave,” as he was affectionately known, was much admired for his peace making efforts during the 1992 riots in LA. The riots followed the acquittal of four white policemen on all but one charge connected with the severe beating of African American Rodney King.

The late Bishop was also an advocate for immigrants.

In newspaper interviews he stated that it was his mission to work with the disadvantaged poor in the wealthiest region of the US.

Following his death three days of remembrance occurred in Los Angeles which culminated in a funeral mass attended by nearly 5,000 people at the Cathedral of the Our Lady of the Angels. His remains were interred in a crypt in the Cathedral.

An exhibit honouring the life and legacy of Bishop O'Connell was later opened at the Cathedral.

Pope Francis appointed David O’Connell Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angles in June of 2015. His violent death caused shock waves with Los Angeles Archbishop, Jose H Gomez, describing him as a person who showed “compassion to the poor, to the homeless, immigrants and to all those living on society’s margins.

In the wake of the murder Pope Francis sent a message of condolence to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He said the ministry of Bishop O’Connell was marked by his “profound concern for the marginalised.”

He asked all those who honoured the memory of Bishop O’Connell to “reject the ways of violence” and to “overcome good with evil.”

A special mass of remembrance was held in his honour at the Sacred Heart Church in Glounthaune in Co Cork on March 25th.

Bishop O’Connell studied for the priesthood at the former All Hallows College in Dublin before he was ordained to serve in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979.

Bishop O' Connell is survived by his brother Kieran, his sister in law Paula and his nieces and nephews. He was a frequent visitor to Ireland and his family also travelled Stateside on numerous occasions.