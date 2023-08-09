WATCH: Hannah gets to row, row, row the O’Duffy Cup gently down Lee

Cork camogie star, Hannah Looney, fulfilled her dream of being paraded down the Lee with the O’Duffy Cup.

Following the Cork camogie team’s triumphant win over Waterford in the All-Ireland final, the cup returned to Leeside allowing Hannah to fulfil her long-held wish.

The Cork Camogie squad welcome Cork's Hannah Looney on Kennedy Quay as she is rowed up the Lee on a rowing boat with the O'Duffy Cup. Picture: Dan Linehan

Hannah’s dream to be rowed down the Lee in triumph first began in 2019.

“When we lost the semi-final back in 2019, I said that if we got the shot at the All-Ireland again and we win, I want to be rowed down the Lee. So, it has been my dream to bring the cup down the Lee since,” the dual star explained.

With the cup well secured in her lap, the 2021 camogie player of the year nominee was joined by four members of the Cork Boat Club to float down the river.

Hannah Looney on Kennedy Quay with the O'Duffy Cup. Picture: Dan Linehan

The opportunity came thanks to Na Piarsaigh’s Amy Lee, with teammate Hannah saying: “Amy Lee came up trumps to get this to happen.

“A physio that was working with us last year, Ellen, is involved with the rowing club and Amy made the connections.

“Up until the last minute I still didn’t think it was going to happen. It’s a bit surreal.”

Cork's Hannah Looney is rowed up the Lee on a rowing boat with the O'Duffy Cup. Picture: Dan Linehan

After her trip down the Lee, the exhilarated Rebel County player said:

“Today has been phenomenal.

"I can’t believe I was rowed down the Lee, on such a glorious morning.

"We had some craic with the girls on the banks by the Marina, singing and dancing too.”

The Cork Camogie squad welcome Cork's Hannah Looney on Kennedy Quay as she is rowed up the Lee on a rowing boat with the O'Duffy Cup. Picture: Dan Linehan

After a four-year-famine, celebrations are ongoing for the All-Ireland winning Cork women.

All-Ireland winner Hannah Looney with Cork Boat Club Captain Donal Cronin and family members Áine, Anne and Michael. Picture: Dan Linehan

Summing up the experience, the camogie star expressed: “We’re enjoying every moment. It is very special to have the cup back here on Leeside.”