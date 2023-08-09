Applications open for Ornua postgraduate scholarship at Cork University Business School

APPLICATIONS are now open for Ornua’s postgraduate scholarship run in partnership with Cork University Business School.

Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of dairy products and owner of the Kerrygold brand.

It offers a fully-funded postgraduate scholarship for the 2023/24 MSc in sustainable development, agri-food and co-operatives programme.

Through a combination of work placements and research-based learning, the programme equips students with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience needed to secure job opportunities across sustainable development and agri-food.

The Ornua scholarship launched for the first time in 2021. It will support a postgraduate student in the upcoming academic year, in pursuing a career path towards sustainability leadership in agri-food.

The scholarship for Cork University Business School, which is part of University College Cork (UCC), is worth €16,000 to the student recipient, as it covers college fees and also a stipend.

Dave Fitzgerald, sustainability director at Ornua said: “We are excited to continue our partnership with UCC in supporting the scholarship for the MSc in sustainable development, agri-food and co-operatives for a third year.

“This scholarship will help participants further develop cutting-edge research, gain practical experience, and contribute to the dairy industry’s collective effort in further embedding sustainability.”

As part of their participation in the programme, the successful scholar will complete a work placement with Ornua in 2024.

Celia Cremin, Ornua scholar for 2022/23 said: “Undertaking this MSc, along with the opportunity to complete my placement with Ornua, has afforded me a strong competitive edge as I embark on my future career.

“I am so grateful to Ornua and UCC for this very enriching and valuable experience.”

Dr Olive McCarthy, programme director of the MSc sustainable development, agri-food and co-operatives, UCC said: “The Ornua scholarship on the MSc sustainable development, agri-food and co-operatives closely aligns to this vision in supporting and nurturing talented students to become the sustainability leaders of tomorrow.”

The closing date for applications is August 21.

For further information and to apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.cubsucc.com/news/ornua-scholarship/.