Cork firefighters 'deserve better' than current treatment at hands of local authority

Local election candidates in Cork North West have expressed their support for firefighters protesting for better working conditions.

John O’Sullivan and Evelyn O’Keefe, who are both standing for election for Sinn Féin in next year’s local elections, met last week with firefighters from Macroom and Millstreet.

The two candidates said after their meeting that the firefighters deserved a lot better than what they described as their current treatment by Cork County Council.

John O’Sullivan, who is Sinn Fein’s candidate for the Macroom local electoral area (LEA), said he had spoken with Macroom and Millstreet firefighters and was “utterly dismayed” by the proposed wage increase on offer to firefighters, which he described as “a paltry 20 cent an hour”.

“Considering the huge sacrifice these firefighters take in regards to their families, and travel restrictions is huge, without a decent financial package, they cannot recruit the staff that would relieve the firefighters and give them a fair work-life balance,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“It is also a disgrace that Cork County Council refuse to allow their own staff to become firefighters, yet they expect private enterprise to take the burden.

"The frustration in both fire stations was evident.”

Evelyn O’Keefe, who is a Sinn Féin local election candidate for the Kanturk LEA said that being a retained firefighter was a professional role that deserved decent pay and conditions, offering a fair salary for an extremely difficult job.

“These men and women sacrifice a lot in their personal lives due to the commitment it takes to be a retained firefighter,” she said.

“The current pay rate for a retained firefighter equates to just 99 cents per hour, this does that reflect their commitment to the communities they serve.”

Ms O’Keefe said Sinn Fein Cork North West was asking Cork County Council to reconsider its current policy of not hiring retained fire fighters.

“This would be a start and show leadership and respect at local council level,” she said.

“The feeling on the ground is that neither the local or national government is listening.”