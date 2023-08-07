Dozens take to the streets amid SouthDoc service protest 

DOZENS of people took to the streets in North Cork on Saturday to protest what they say are reductions to the SouthDoc service.

Members of the “Save SouthDoc Red Eye Service in Fermoy” group demonstrated in Mitchelstown on Saturday afternoon, the second such protest they have held in recent weeks.

Local representatives and residents have claimed that the so-called red eye overnight service at SouthDoc Fermoy ceased to operate at 10pm on Tuesday, July 18.

Saturday’s protest, which saw around 70 people take to the streets, was the latest in a series of events organised to highlight concerns over what locals claim is a reduction in the service.

Locals have said they fear that the out-of-hours GP service will close due to a lack of replacement staff.

However, the HSE has said there are no plans to cease operations of the service.

In a statement issued to The Echo last week, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) said it wished to reassure people “that there is no reduction of service, red eye or otherwise, in Fermoy”.

Despite attempted reassurances from CKCH and the HSE, locals remain deeply concerned about the future of the SouthDoc service.

Members of the group “Save SouthDoc Red Eye Service in Fermoy” say the 10pm to 8am service is no longer operating at SouthDoc’s Fermoy office, and people requiring an appointment between those hours will need to go to Mallow or Midleton.

Speaking to The Echo, local campaigner Esther Fitzgerald said the group intends to travel to Killarney next week to the headquarters of SouthDoc and hand a petition containing thousands of local signatures.

“We have petition books in every town and village in the area, and we’re asking people to lend us their support and help us to save our SouthDoc service,” she said.