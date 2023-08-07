Fundraising gig for girl, six, diagnosed with cancer

THE Colin McLean Latin Trio will play a fundraising gig in the White Horse in Ballincollig at 8.30pm on Friday, September 1.

The gig is to help brave six-year-old Ballincollig girl Emma Molnar and her family.

Emma was diagnosed recently with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body, which most typically affects children aged five or younger.

Emma started her 18 months of treatment in Crumlin in April, after which it is hoped she will undergo surgery to remove her tumour, a procedure which will be followed by chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and blood transfusions.

Emma’s mum, Renata, said that despite Emma’s illness, her daughter remains a “funny and very happy girl”, who loves to make her parents and her two sisters, Hanna and Bella, laugh.

The Colin McLean Latin Trio have played extensively throughout the country over the past 15 years, whether on their own or in support of larger acts, and they have played at major venues such as the National Concert Hall, the Theatre Royal, and Cork Opera House.

The trio can also be seen playing in local venues and regularly bring their Latin sound to the city of Cork.

They play music from Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Spain and sometimes even Ibiza dance anthems.

Also playing on the night will be singer-songwriter Cathal Fitzpatrick who will get the party started with his quality musicianship and vocal prowess.

There will also be a fundraising draw on the night, with more than 20 great prizes on offer.

Anyone who donates to the GoFundMe or purchases a ticket for the fundraising gig will get an entry into the fundraising draw.

To help Emma Molnar and her family, visit the GoFundMe