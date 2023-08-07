Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 15:59

Fundraising gig for girl, six, diagnosed with cancer

Emma was diagnosed recently with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body, which most typically affects children aged five or younger.
Fundraising gig for girl, six, diagnosed with cancer

Emma Molner from Ballincollig, who was recently diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer. Photo courtesy of the Molnar family.

Donal O’Keeffe

THE Colin McLean Latin Trio will play a fundraising gig in the White Horse in Ballincollig at 8.30pm on Friday, September 1.

The gig is to help brave six-year-old Ballincollig girl Emma Molnar and her family.

Emma was diagnosed recently with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body, which most typically affects children aged five or younger.

Emma started her 18 months of treatment in Crumlin in April, after which it is hoped she will undergo surgery to remove her tumour, a procedure which will be followed by chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and blood transfusions.

Emma’s mum, Renata, said that despite Emma’s illness, her daughter remains a “funny and very happy girl”, who loves to make her parents and her two sisters, Hanna and Bella, laugh.

The Colin McLean Latin Trio have played extensively throughout the country over the past 15 years, whether on their own or in support of larger acts, and they have played at major venues such as the National Concert Hall, the Theatre Royal, and Cork Opera House.

The trio can also be seen playing in local venues and regularly bring their Latin sound to the city of Cork.

They play music from Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Spain and sometimes even Ibiza dance anthems.

Also playing on the night will be singer-songwriter Cathal Fitzpatrick who will get the party started with his quality musicianship and vocal prowess.

There will also be a fundraising draw on the night, with more than 20 great prizes on offer.

Anyone who donates to the GoFundMe or purchases a ticket for the fundraising gig will get an entry into the fundraising draw.

To help Emma Molnar and her family, visit the GoFundMe

Read More

Gardaí seek public's assistance in finding owner of ring found in Cork city centre

More in this section

Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy
Cork players celebrate with the O’Duffy Cup 6/8/2023 'Let's get a sea of red in Cork': Leesiders encouraged to attend camogie team's homecoming
Drugs seized Three men to appear in court in connection with €4.2m drug seizure in Cork
Cork peopleBallincollig
Matthew Twomey, Izzy O'Regan and Amy O'Connor visit Daniel McCarthy 7/8/2023

Pictures: Cork camogie stars visit Temple Street Hospital ahead of journey home 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more