Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding the owner of a ring found in Cork city centre in recent days.

The ring, with engraving on the inside of the band, was found last Friday on Grand Parade.

Picture credit: An Garda Síochána Southern Region Facebook page

Posting on the Garda Síochána Southern Region Facebook page, Gardaí said any assistance in reuniting the owner with the ring "would be greatly appreciated".

The owner of the ring can contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000 and quote the reference number 22753203.