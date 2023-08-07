Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

‘The Women, We Will Rise’, at the Everyman

Karan Casey's new theatrical song cycle The Women, We Will Rise plays The Everyman from 27 to 30 September.
Karan Casey's new theatrical song cycle The Women, We Will Rise plays The Everyman from 27 to 30 September.

Donal O’Keeffe

THE Everyman, in association with Cork Folk Festival, will next month present The Women, We Will Rise, a new theatrical song cycle by folk-singer Karan Casey.

The Women, We Will Rise asks questions about the women of Ireland, past, present and future.

Written by Karan Casey and director Tom Creed, this new project progresses the female narrative in the folk tradition, placing women centre stage and sharing through song the experiences of gallant women from Ireland’s past, whilst singing into being a vision for the women of the future.

Foregrounding the experiences and nuances of women’s lives from the revolutionary period, Ms Casey has written songs about her own great grandmother Agnes Ryan, and other figures from the era, such as Kathleen Clarke and Countess Markievicz, as well as addressing women in contemporary Ireland.

Running at The Everyman from Wednesday to Saturday, September 27-30. Preview September 27, opening night September 28.

Diaries of Michael Collins return to public display in Clonakilty

