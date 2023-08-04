Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 20:30

Diaries of Michael Collins return to public display in Clonakilty

This year, visitors to the museum will be able to see the original 1918 and 1919 diaries on display and view all five diaries on an interactive touchscreen device.
Looking through glass at the diaries of Michael Collins which have gone on public display for the first time ahead of the centenary of his death at an ambush in Béal na mBláth. 

John Bohane

The Diaries of Michael Collins have returned to public display in Clonakilty for the month of August.

After a hugely successful exhibition in August last year, the National Archives brings the Michael Collins Diaries 1918-1922 back to Michael Collins House Museum, Clonakilty, for the entire month of August.

This year, visitors to the museum will be able to see the original 1918 and 1919 diaries on display and view all five diaries on an interactive touchscreen device.

The diaries are Collins’ organisational diaries detailing his daily schedule, meetings, and ‘to-do’ lists giving an invaluable insight into his day-to-day life.

The diaries have undergone significant conservation and preservation treatment, archival processing, and digitisation at the National Archives.

The diaries are on loan to the National Archives by the family of the late Liam and Betty Collins, Clonakilty, Cork.

Michael Collins was shot and killed at the age of 31 during an ambush by anti-Treaty forces at Béal na mBláth in West Cork on August 22, 1922.

Admission to the exhibition is free and the Michael Collins House Museum will extend its opening hours for the duration of the exhibition.

For more information please visit www.michaelcollinshouse.ie.

Council demolishes disused public toilets on Grand Parade

