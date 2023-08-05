6,300 waiting to sit driving test in Cork

There are currently over 6,000 learner drivers waiting to sit their driving test in Cork.

The figures were recently released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire following a parliamentary question.

The confirmed figures as of yesterday indicate that there are now 6,356 learner drivers waiting for a test in Cork. The figures also show that the average wait for a driving test in Sarsfield Road, Wilton is 38 weeks, while the average wait in Ballincollig is approximately 12 weeks.

The RSA also confirmed there are currently 1,723 people scheduled to sit their driving test in Cork, while there are 2,281 confirmed bookings for Cork theory test centres until the end of September.

Deputy Ó Laoghaire said the situation is ‘simply not good enough’ and has called on the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to tackle the backlog.

“This problem is particularly bad in Cork.

"The average wait time for a driving test in Wilton is a staggering 38 weeks. That is simply not good enough. To have 6,356 learner drivers waiting for a test date in Cork is shocking. These are people who are eligible to sit their test, who need their driving licence to get to work and drop kids to school,” he said.

The Cork TD said public transport is not always an option for people depending on their circumstances.

“Public transport is not always an option, particularly for night workers or those living or working in more remote areas.

“I have been contacted by constituents whose employment is at risk due to being unable to transport themselves to and from their place of work and for them to be told that they will be waiting for almost a year to sit a test is a devastating blow.

“The Minister isn’t treating this issue with the urgency it deserves,” said Deputy Ó Laoghaire. “Failing to plan and prepare has been a consistent theme throughout this government’s term, and the driver testing system is just the latest hallmark of this.

"I have written to the Minister, urging him to seek a solution as a matter of urgency.

“While I accept some of the backlog can be attributed to delays in testing due to pandemic restrictions, there was also a failure by the Department of Transport in terms of their workforce planning.

“The additional 30 testers announced in July 2022 were not fully deployed within the current system until March.

“The additional 75 testers announced in April are not expected to be operating within the system until towards the end of this year,” he added.