Gusts of up to 110 km/hr forecast as Met Éireann issues wind warning for Cork

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a wind warning for Cork, alerting the public to possible “gusts of up to 110 km/hr” in the coming days.

The status yellow warning has been issued for Cork, along with Waterford and Kerry.

It comes into effect at 1am on Saturday and is due to remain in place until midday on Saturday.

Level: Yellow



Type: Wind🌬️



Overnight Friday and Saturday Morning



Very strong north to northwest winds with gusts of up to 110 km/hr



Possible impacts:



Falling branches

Damage to temporary structures

Difficult travelling conditionshttps://t.co/7GMd5IDtmA pic.twitter.com/vT7xkQBnmM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 3, 2023

The national weather forecaster has advised that very strong north to northwest winds are expected overnight tomorrow and on Saturday morning, with gusts of up to 110 km/hr.

Possible impacts of such strong winds may include falling branches, damage to temporary structures and difficult travelling conditions, Met Éireann said.