Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 17:21

Gusts of up to 110 km/hr forecast as Met Éireann issues wind warning for Cork

Possible impacts of such strong winds may include falling branches, damage to temporary structures and difficult travelling conditions, Met Éireann said.
Gusts of up to 110 km/hr forecast as Met Éireann issues wind warning for Cork

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a wind warning for Cork, alerting the public to possible “gusts of up to 110 km/hr” in the coming days. Pictured are high waves rolling ashore at Long Strand in West Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a wind warning for Cork, alerting the public to possible “gusts of up to 110 km/hr” in the coming days.

The status yellow warning has been issued for Cork, along with Waterford and Kerry.

It comes into effect at 1am on Saturday and is due to remain in place until midday on Saturday.

The national weather forecaster has advised that very strong north to northwest winds are expected overnight tomorrow and on Saturday morning, with gusts of up to 110 km/hr.

Possible impacts of such strong winds may include falling branches, damage to temporary structures and difficult travelling conditions, Met Éireann said.

Read More

Met Éireann confirms last month was the wettest July on record

More in this section

Fota Wildlife Park announces the birth of three critically endangered Red panda cubs. Fota Wildlife Park announces the birth of three critically endangered Red panda cubs.
Dry weather ahead of changeable weekend  Dry weather ahead of changeable weekend 
Cork's Anna Geary announces birth of baby boy Cork's Anna Geary announces birth of baby boy
Cork Weather
Gardaí issue witness appeal after man, 50s, dies in East Cork road traffic incident

Gardaí issue witness appeal after man, 50s, dies in East Cork road traffic incident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more