Sky’s the limit for Space Week events in Cork

SPACE Week Ireland will return for a week-long nationwide celebration of space exploration and science this October.

The organisers at MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory, in partnership with Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) and ESERO Ireland, are calling on Cork schools, businesses, community groups, astronomy clubs, and the general public to come together with the space community to make this year’s Space Week an out-of-this-world experience.

The festival returns from Wednesday, October 4 to Tuesday, October 10 and aims to ignite a passion for space science and inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts in the nation’s premier celebration of space exploration and science.

Over the course of the week, the public can explore a space-themed festival of events and a captivating series of workshops, lectures, and exhibitions, throughout the country.

SFI’s Director of Science for Society Ruth Freeman said: “Space Week Ireland brings the public together with the space community through events that encourage creative and critical thinking and reveal the vastness of the universe around us.”

She added: “It’s the perfect opportunity to inspire people about the wonders of space and to celebrate those who work in the space industry.”

National Outreach Coordinator for Space Week Ireland Rob O’Sullivan said: “Space Week Ireland has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Space Week Ireland is one of the busiest on the world stage, so it’s obvious that Irish people have an appetite for all things space.

“We are calling all space enthusiasts, community groups, families, and businesses to engage by creating or attending an event.”

One of Ireland’s leading Stem communications experts Niamh Shaw said: “I would encourage individuals, educational institutions, museums, astronomy clubs, and other organisations to submit their event ideas and help make Space Week Ireland an unforgettable experience for all.”

The deadline for event entries is Tuesday, August 15. To submit an event interested parties are invited to visit the official Space Week Ireland website at spaceweek.ie