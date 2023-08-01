Bail refused over alleged dealing of heroin in Cork city park

Gardaí claimed in court that they observed a man with a stash of heroin being paid money in an apparent drug transaction at Bishop Lucey Park in the centre of Cork city.

Garda Vincent McCarthy objected to bail being granted to 26-year-old Dillon Nestor of Battery Heights, Athlone, Westmeath, at Cork District Court.

He is charged that on July 30 he had €1,800 worth of heroin at Bishop Lucey Park, for his own use and for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying.

The young man said: “It was my own lump of gear to do a week.”

Garda Vincent McCarthy alleged that the accused was observed in what appeared to be a drug transaction and when searched he had €60 in cash and the heroin worth €1,800.

The same man – Dillon Nestor – was also before Cork District Court on a charge of assault causing harm to another man at South Main St, Cork, where it was alleged that the injured party sustained a fractured cheek and blood nose on June 22.

Nestor said: “I am trying to get my life back on track and get a job and all. I am taking medication for mental illness.”

After hearing the grounds for the garda objection to bail and the application by the accused man, Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded him in custody to a remand sitting of Cork District Court on August 4.