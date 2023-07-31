Cork court hears man allegedly stamped on wife’s head

A 39-year-old man allegedly stamped on his wife’s head during an incident at the family home and breached a safety order a second time by returning in the early hours to bang at the front door and call her a whore.

The man was arrested and brought before an in camera sitting of Cork District Court to deal with cases under the Domestic Violence Act where the parties cannot be identified.

Garda Eoghan O’Mahony charged him with breaching a safety order on July 19 and again on July 24. In evidence the accused denied even being present at or near the family home on either date.

Garda O’Mahony testified that the defendant’s wife has a safety order against her husband — from whom she has been separated for some months.

She made a statement of complaint that he followed her in the house on July 19 and assaulted her. “It is alleged he stamped on her head and torso and she complained of tenderness to her face,” Garda O’Mahony said.

In respect of the second alleged incident on July 24, Garda O’Mahony said the husband banged on the front door in the early hours of the morning and called her a whore. Donal Daly, defence solicitor, said the defendant claimed his wife was “using the safety order every time they had a row”. The defendant said that more than ten times in the past she had made a complaint and had later withdrawn it.

Mr Daly said, “This man has no history of violence.” Asked about withdrawing her complaints in the past she replied, “This time, things have gone too serious… Your honour, I am petrified.” She was also concerned that he was taking the family car which she needed for the children.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would grant bail but on conditions. The first charge relates to an alleged assault and the second one concerns the allegation that he shouted abuse at her from outside the front door when she was inside at around 3 a.m. on July 24. Judge Kelleher remanded him on bail until September 5.