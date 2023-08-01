Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

'Working together has been an incredibly enriching experience': Cork artists team up for new single

‘Take Cover’ blends elements of electronica, funk, rock and dance and sees the two craft a sound that is uniquely their own.
Bantum who has teamed up with Jack O'Rourke for a new single called 'Take Cover'.

Cork artists Ruairi Lynch aka ‘Bantum’ and Jack O’Rourke have teamed up to record a new single called ‘Take Cover’ which will be released on Wednesday, August 9.

‘Take Cover’ blends elements of electronica, funk, rock and dance and sees the two craft a sound that is uniquely their own.

Bantum has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry, collaborating with artists across the country.

Meanwhile, Jack O'Rourke has captivated audiences with his emotionally charged performances, most recently alongside Jenny Greene and a tribute to John Prine at Vicar Street.

Speaking about the forthcoming release, Bantum and Jack O'Rourke expressed their excitement, stating: 

“Having known each other for years, working together on 'Take Cover' has been an incredibly enriching experience. 

“We wanted to create something that combines our unique musical perspectives and reflects our shared love for artists such as David Bowie, Donna Summer and Roisin Murphy. We’re already thinking about what ideas we can work on next.” 

