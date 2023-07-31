Critically acclaimed play set to return to Cork theatre 

Critically acclaimed play Katty Barry, Queen of the Coal Quay returns to Cork Arts Theatre for five days in September and October.

Having sold out during its previous run, the play, written and directed by Marion Wyatt, creator of Before Dawn, Dockers, Shawlies, On Albert Road, and The Sunbeam Girls, is about “a bold and beautiful Cork woman”.

The play, written with the support of Barry’s family, chronicles the colourful life of one of the great Coal Quay characters. An all-Cork cast and creative team bring Barry back to life.

Marie O'Donovan as Katty Barry. Photo: DMD

Katty Barry ran an eating house in Dalton’s Avenue, just off Cornmarket Street.

Peers and paupers alike frequented her establishment, and all were treated the same, with nightly songs and stories, as Katty served alcohol, often late at night, despite having no licence, and being repeatedly fined.

Tickets for the opening night are sold out. Tickets for the remaining performances are selling fast so early booking is advised.

See corkartstheatre.com for ticket details.