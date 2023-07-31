Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 09:21

Critically acclaimed play set to return to Cork theatre 

Having sold out during its previous run, the play, written and directed by Marion Wyatt, creator of Before Dawn, Dockers, Shawlies, On Albert Road, and The Sunbeam Girls, is about “a bold and beautiful Cork woman”.
Critically acclaimed play set to return to Cork theatre 

Critically acclaimed play Katty Barry, Queen of the Coal Quay returns to Cork Arts Theatre for five days in September and October.

Echo reporter

Critically acclaimed play Katty Barry, Queen of the Coal Quay returns to Cork Arts Theatre for five days in September and October.

Having sold out during its previous run, the play, written and directed by Marion Wyatt, creator of Before Dawn, Dockers, Shawlies, On Albert Road, and The Sunbeam Girls, is about “a bold and beautiful Cork woman”.

The play, written with the support of Barry’s family, chronicles the colourful life of one of the great Coal Quay characters. An all-Cork cast and creative team bring Barry back to life.

Marie O'Donovan as Katty Barry. Photo: DMD
Marie O'Donovan as Katty Barry. Photo: DMD

Katty Barry ran an eating house in Dalton’s Avenue, just off Cornmarket Street. 

Peers and paupers alike frequented her establishment, and all were treated the same, with nightly songs and stories, as Katty served alcohol, often late at night, despite having no licence, and being repeatedly fined.

Tickets for the opening night are sold out. Tickets for the remaining performances are selling fast so early booking is advised.

See corkartstheatre.com for ticket details.

Read More

Enjoy some hot sounds of the summer

More in this section

A semi-trailer truck drives on a wet road during poor visibility and rain. Bad foggy and rainy weather. Copy space for text Calls for action on Cork road after another truck gets stuck
gavel Cork MD allegedly threw fellow director's phone out the window after being told meeting was being recorded
Using mobile phone 'There is always a need for the Samaritans' - Volunteer service reveals plans for second Cork branch
Cork Arts
Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland

Lord Mayor of Cork to meet with senior gardaí over harassment of library workers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more