Husband and wife photographers are like two peas in a (tri)pod 

I met Ray in 2002 when I started a job in a shop on Coburg Street called Color Foto.
The store was a photo lab where they printed pictures using handprinting techniques.
I collected work from the shop he worked in at the time, McSweeny’s photoshop.
I called in every morning and afternoon for around eight months collecting and dropping off work we developed for them.
We used to have the odd chat but nothing major.
Then Color Foto closed down and I thought nothing more about Ray.
We used to bump into each other on Patrick Street the odd time but he said I was a snob and passed him on!
My first encounter with Irene was when I worked in a famous photoshop on Marlboro Street.
Irene was working in a photography lab on Coburg Street and she used to call in to collect professional films to be developed.