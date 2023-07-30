Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 20:25

Calls for action on Cork road after another truck gets stuck

Cllr Mick Nugent has again called for action to be taken to put a stop to the issue, as the latest incident on July 25 saw the truck stuck for several hours. 
The issue of trucks turning onto Blarney Street has come up once again after as a truck driver had his vehicle trapped at Friar's Avenue at the end of Gurranabraher Road, just before the turn off onto Blarney Street.

“It's the second incident in a number of weeks, where there's been a truck caught turning onto Blarney Street,” he said. 

“It seems like it wasn't the satnav let the driver down there, it may have just been directions he got, because of roads being closed off. I think it still illustrates what Kenneth Collins and I have said for some period of time.

“We need proper electronic signage on Gurranabraher Road just to advise HGVs that the road isn’t suitable. 

"There is some regular road signage, but we're saying it should be electronic.” 

The issue was previously raised by Tom Coleman, Chairman of Blarney Street and surrounding areas community association, with the Cork City Council agreeing to trial new traffic flow arrangements at a public meeting in 2019, though it proved to be fruitless.

Cllrs Collins and Nugent made a similar appeal again in March, claiming the road signs directed at HGVs are simply not big enough and without large electronic signage, many drivers are at risk of getting their vehicle stuck.

“The issue also came up as well last week at the Northwest Community Safety Forum where a number of residents in the area were concerned about this issue occurring every so often,” Cllr Nugent said. 

“Now, Cork City Council has committed to publishing an HGV strategy by the end of the year.

“That might address this issue, because they know there’s issues in other parts of the city as well. But for myself and Kenneth, we're repeating the call now for electronic signage, even on a temporary basis.”

