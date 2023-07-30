'There is always a need for the Samaritans' - Volunteer service reveals plans for second Cork branch

“There is always a need for the Samaritans,” said Jon Spencer branch director of Cork Samaritans after they announced plans to open a second branch in Cork.

The Samaritans who are already based in Coach Street in Cork city are currently recruiting for volunteers to work at their new site in Clonakilty which is expected to be operational from this autumn.

The new West Cork Samaritans site will be a satellite branch of Cork Samaritans, which last year celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Mr Spencer said establishing a second base in Cork will enable the organisation to ‘reach’ out to a greater number of callers. “The opening of West Cork Samaritans in Clonakilty will be a tremendous opportunity for our volunteers to expand our service and reach out to a greater number of callers. Samaritans have been providing a phone listening service in Cork for over 50 years thanks to the dedication of hundreds of volunteers. We know there are many people in West Cork who are keen to volunteer to help provide the much-needed listening service to those who are in despair or distress,” he said.

Samaritans vision is that fewer people die by suicide. It is the only charity in Ireland offering emotional support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to anyone who is struggling to cope, experiencing loneliness or isolation, or feeling suicidal. Mr Spencer said they receive calls on a range of issues.

“We get a diverse range of callers, and they tend to vary on issues. Anything that you can think of from dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, to loneliness and depression. People bring what it is that distresses them. We are there to listen. The phones are always busy.

"There is always a need for the Samaritans and there is always a need for volunteers.

24/7 Service

“We are there to provide emotional support to people. We provide a 24/7 service, 365 days a year. During the pandemic we had to close the branch to callers, and we are hoping that by the start of September we will be able to open for callers who may wish to call in. We have about 160 volunteers in our Cork city branch. We have a diverse range of volunteers. We have volunteers of all ages from 18 upwards. We provide the training,” he added.

“We are looking forward to opening in Clonakilty,” said Jon. “The hope is that it will open a pool of volunteers and help the Samaritans to create a presence in West Cork. We are 100% volunteer led. There is nobody paid, and we have to raise all the money to run the branch. The Samaritans do great work. We encourage people to reach out. A problem shared is a problem solved.”