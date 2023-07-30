Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 09:32

'You are locked out of society': Rising rents in Cork spark fears of increased homelessness

Cork Simon campaigns and communications manager Paul Sheehan said that rent coupled with high living costs have locked many people out of society
'You are locked out of society': Rising rents in Cork spark fears of increased homelessness

Cork Simon campaigns and communications manager Paul Sheehan said that rent coupled with high living costs have locked many people out of society.

Sarah Horgan

RISING rents in Cork have sparked fears that more people will be forced into homelessness.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows the average weekly rent paid to a private landlord in Cork in April 2022 was €252, a 40% increase on 2016.

Cork Simon campaigns and communications manager Paul Sheehan said that rent coupled with high living costs have locked many people out of society.

“If you are stuck in a homeless shelter now the chances of you leaving are very slim”, Mr Sheehan said. 

“Until you find a place to live that you can afford you’re not going to have that fresh start. You are effectively locked out of society and your life is absolutely on hold. The number of people moving out of shelters into rented accommodation is in the single digits. 

"You hear of it so rarely now that it’s not even on people’s radar anymore. People are very angry, frustrated and upset. They are beginning to lose hope and finding it very difficult to see a way out. 

"We’ve known for a very long time that our housing system is not fit for purpose. There is no sign of it becoming fit for purpose anytime soon”.

He said that integrating back into the community is extremely challenging without a home.

“If you are trying to rebuild your life then you a need a place to start. You need an address to start. Without that you are struggling from day to day and your life is on hold. You’re not going to be able to build relationships, integrate back into the community or find a job. You’re not going to be able to go back to education. All of these avenues are shut off to you."

Last week, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that there is “just no break” for those renting in Cork as rents continue to rise significantly in the city and beyond.

“We’re now looking at the highest rents ever in the history of people renting in Cork,” he said.

Read More

Cork City Council chief executive provides context around 'arses need kicking' comment made on visit to social housing

More in this section

Library on Cork city's Grand Parade closes early due to staff and public safety fears during protest Library on Cork city's Grand Parade closes early due to staff and public safety fears during protest
Judge gavel on book in library Man who is barred from his family's home posted 'vile' comments about estranged wife and daughter online
Cork man becomes fifth person charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Tralee cemetery Cork man becomes fifth person charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Tralee cemetery
housing crisis#Housing#HomelessnessHomelessnessCork Simon
<p> A protest outisde the city library on Grand Parade Cork City on Saturday. A counter protest was held at the National Monument just metres away with gardai keeping the two groups separate The public library was closed for a period when a rally was set-up outside the main door. Pic Larry Cummins The Echo / Irish Examiner</p>

Anti-racism group calls for stop to 'hatred and division' after Cork City Library is forced to close during demonstrations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more