'You are locked out of society': Rising rents in Cork spark fears of increased homelessness

RISING rents in Cork have sparked fears that more people will be forced into homelessness.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Office shows the average weekly rent paid to a private landlord in Cork in April 2022 was €252, a 40% increase on 2016.

Cork Simon campaigns and communications manager Paul Sheehan said that rent coupled with high living costs have locked many people out of society.

“If you are stuck in a homeless shelter now the chances of you leaving are very slim”, Mr Sheehan said.

“Until you find a place to live that you can afford you’re not going to have that fresh start. You are effectively locked out of society and your life is absolutely on hold. The number of people moving out of shelters into rented accommodation is in the single digits.

"You hear of it so rarely now that it’s not even on people’s radar anymore. People are very angry, frustrated and upset. They are beginning to lose hope and finding it very difficult to see a way out.

"We’ve known for a very long time that our housing system is not fit for purpose. There is no sign of it becoming fit for purpose anytime soon”.

He said that integrating back into the community is extremely challenging without a home.

“If you are trying to rebuild your life then you a need a place to start. You need an address to start. Without that you are struggling from day to day and your life is on hold. You’re not going to be able to build relationships, integrate back into the community or find a job. You’re not going to be able to go back to education. All of these avenues are shut off to you."

Last week, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that there is “just no break” for those renting in Cork as rents continue to rise significantly in the city and beyond.

“We’re now looking at the highest rents ever in the history of people renting in Cork,” he said.