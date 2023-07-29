Library on Cork city's Grand Parade closes early due to staff and public safety fears during protest

CORK City Library closed toda at 12.30 due to fears for the safety of the public and staff due to planned demonstrations in the city centre.

Cork City Council said: "In light of planned demonstrations on Grand Parade, Cork City Library will close to the public at 12.30pm on Saturday 29th July. This decision is taken in the interests of the safety & well-being of the public and library staff."

Earlier this month the head of Cork city’s public libraries has asserted that the security of library staff is “paramount” and that work is ongoing to establish a procedure on how best to deal with protestors who have been harassing workers.

Cork city librarian David O’Brien joined a meeting of Cork City Council in the wake of an ongoing series of incidents involving far-right protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” books related to LGBTQ+ matters.

During those incidents, library staff were filmed against their wishes and, according to Fórsa trade union, have been called “groomers” and “paedophiles”.

At the council meeting, Mr O’Brien said from the outset of these incidents, he contacted various people locally and nationally seeking advice on how best to respond. He said there have been ongoing discussions with senior management in city council.

“We have been working on it, we are working on it… there is a process being put in place where we will have a procedure that goes with that,” he said.

Mr O’Brien stated that several risk assessments have been carried out.

“One of those risk assessments resulted in the library being closed in March when there was a right-wing and left-wing pro and anti march outside the door where there were lines of gardaí — who have been very good to us on a local basis, who kept the crowd apart — and we made a decision, for the first time in 130 years, to actually close the doors,” he said, stressing that the safety of library staff is “paramount”.

Mr O’Brien was speaking following a suspension of standing orders proposed by Labour Party councillor John Maher to discuss a joint motion he tabled with Green Party councillor Colette Finn.