Funding commitment for bespoke Beara to Bantry bus service welcomed

CORK politicians have welcomed a government commitment to fund the bespoke, fit-for-purpose Beara to Bantry bus service which meets the needs of the young people who use the route for a further three years at a cost of €60,000 per annum.

A meeting was in recent weeks which featured key stakeholders including Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O'Sullivan, the Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte, representatives from the Health Service Executive (HSE), and parents of young adults who rely on the bus service.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Christopher O’Sullivan welcomed the positive outcome of the meeting.

"It was a crucial meeting and I’m glad the Minister listened to the parents of young adults who avail of the vital service. The bus service plays a vital role in ferrying students across the picturesque Beara Peninsula, connecting them with essential services like CoAction and the National Learning Network in Bantry,” he said.

Deputy O’Sullivan continued: “Funding it for a further three years was the only solution that would maintain this bespoke route, which is tailored to suit the needs of the young adults who travel to Bantry. The unique nature of this route has been specifically designed to cater to the individual requirements of these young individuals, providing them with a reliable and essential mode of transport.”

Independent TD for Cork South West Michael Collins said the commitment to fund the project marks a ‘significant’ victory for the community.

“After months of tireless efforts from parents and users, a dedicated bus service has been established.

The introduction of this stand-alone bus service marks a significant victory for the community, fulfilling a long-sought dream that parents have been advocating for tirelessly. Until now, parents had to co-fund existing services, causing additional financial burden and stress,” he said.

Deputy Collins added: “The stand-alone bus service will not only provide seamless access to vital services in CoAction, St Gobans Bantry, and Coomhola but also foster a sense of independence and empowerment for the individuals with intellectual disabilities. I firmly believe in the importance of accessibility and inclusivity. We are proud to see this vision coming to fruition for the Beara Peninsula community.”

Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard said: “I’m delighted there has been a solution to the long running saga of providing transportation for nine young adults from the Beara Peninsula to Bantry for services in the National Learning Network, Rehab Care and CoAction.”