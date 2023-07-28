'People need help not announcements': TD claims Proposed energy credits will come too late for struggling Cork families

A CORK TD has accused the government of being out of touch with ordinary people amid concerns that proposed energy credits will come too late for struggling Cork families.

Sinn Féin Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould was speaking about proposed energy supports for households and businesses being promised by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as part of a cost-of-living package in the upcoming budget.

The Taoiseach predicted that electricity and gas prices will fall prior to the budget but added that the need for the state support will still exist. Other proposed measures for the include a reduction of income tax in October’s Budget to allow people retain more of the money they earn.

However, Mr Gould slammed the government, describing the proposed supports as “too little, too late” for struggling families.

“People need help, not announcements”, he told The Echo.

“This might not be introduced until November or December at the earliest when the reality is that people need help now. People are telling me that they haven’t been able to send their kids to Summer camp this year. I spoke to the mother of a two-year-old child who can’t keep up with her bills. Other families are unable to go on holidays”.

He accused the government of being out of touch with ordinary working people.

“The problem with this government is that they are so out of touch with ordinary working people. I have seen some people who are extremely angry because they have done everything right. They went to college and undertook apprenticeships. They raised families. Now, they feel like the government is giving them no support”.