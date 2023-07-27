Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 09:15

Shanahan and Lee victorious in Cork 5km race

The race saw a new record of 720 runners
Gas Networks Ireland’s Director of Business Services, Ian O’Flynn and Interconnector Operations Manager, Liam Murphy ready to kick off the Gas Networks Ireland 5km Road Race. Picture: John Allen

Jack McKay

NIALL Shanahan and Lizzie Lee proved to be strongest in a 5km road race.

A record of 720 competitors completed the course on July 19 that began near Lee Rowing Club, before passing Centre Park Road, Monahan Road, the Marina, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and finishing off near the Cork Boat Club.

Niall Shanahan took top spot in the Gas Networks Ireland 5km race, with a time of 14 minutes 36 seconds in the men’s category, while Lizzie Lee was the winner of the women’s race with a time of 16 minutes 41 seconds.

This was the 10th running of the event, previously disrupted by the pandemic.

“It was a highly competitive race across all divisions,” Gas Networks Ireland’s Director of Business Services, Ian O’Flynn, said.

“As courses go, there are no hills so it’s flat and fast, making it a popular race on the Cork circuit. We would like to thank all the runners and volunteers for their energy and commitment which makes the event such a success and we look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

