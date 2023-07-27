PopUp Movie Club announce screenings at Fota and Marina Market

THE PopUp Movie Club will be returning for the months of August and September, as they host events in both Fota and the Marina Market.

Fota House & Gardens will host Rocketman, Dirty Dancing and Pitch Perfect from August 25-27, while Mean Girls will be on show in the Marina Market on September 1.

Taking place at weekends, the Fota shows offer comfortable air chairs and blankets with premium tickets, while people enjoy the iconic films on a 20-foot screen, as the sun sets, and the stars begin to shine. Food and drink can be purchased at the events, but you can bring your own.

General tickets for the outdoor shows at Fota are priced at €11, while a price of €15 secures the premium tickets.

The Mean Girls screening at the Marina Market provides deck chairs, and tickets are priced at €12.

The PopUp Movie Club are also hosting screenings at the Coast Guard Cultural Centre on August 12, 13 and 18, but all three dates are already sold out.

More information can be found on their website www.thepopupmovieclub.ie, or by emailing info@thepopupmovieclub.ie