PICS: Denise O'Sullivan's family and friends out in force to cheer on The Girls in Green 

IRELAND'S World Cup campaign came to a premature end on this afternoon, as Canada edged out The Girls In Green with a 2-1 victory in Perth, meaning Ireland are mathematically eliminated, despite having a game remaining.

Despite the disappointing result, Denise O’Sullivan’s family were out at Murphy’s Rock Bar in Ballyvolane with huge numbers to support Denise and Ireland, while many more joined them for the big occasion.

“It’s absolutely amazing, [I’m] very proud, and emotional, especially today,” Melissa O’Sullivan, sister of Denise said at half time. “They’re playing very well. It’s a pity about the own goal, it’s very unlucky.

“Sure, it is the World Cup, they’re playing against the best. They’re fabulous, hopefully they’ll keep it going. It’s buzzing here.

"Everyone is in great form, and I have to say Murphy’s Rock are just fantastic, local and everything, they’re just brilliant.”

Libby O'Rourke shows off her special plaited hair as she shows her support for the team. Picture: Larry Cummins

With flags, hats, TVs, and jerseys everywhere, Murphy’s Rock proved the ultimate host venue, as the watch party proved to be a huge hit for all.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, there’s a great atmosphere,” said Marney Power of Murphy’s Rock Bar, when Ireland were leading the game. “It’s brilliant for the girls, and we didn’t expect a goal so soon. We’re absolutely over the moon.”

Soccer fan Noelle Cambridge watching the game. The family of Irish International soccer player Denise O'Sullivan were watching the game Ireland vs Canada at Murphy's Rock, Ballyvolane, Cork on Wednesday. Pic: Larry Cummins

“It’s amazing,” said Lacey O’Rourke, one of Denise O’Sullivan’s cousins.

“To qualify for the World Cup in itself is a dream, and I think I said this last week, but like for us growing up and for Denise growing up, it was the men. It was all the men.

“The women have put their foot forward and have put down serious ground for our own kids coming up in this day and age,” she added.

“I mean that goal a while ago, come on!

“It’s amazing like. She’s got nine siblings, her mam, and her dad, God rest his soul, he was her number-one cheerleader, and she would say that to you herself. I’ve no doubt he’s looking down and making this happen for her today.”

The tension could be felt among all in the bar, particularly in the second half as Ireland fought furiously to try and find the all-important equalising goal, and with time slowly running out, frustration grew.

10-week-old Jorja Shaw with mum Amanda Shaw and grandad Ger Rennie watching the game. Pic: Larry Cummins

Unfortunately, Ireland couldn’t find an answer to Adriana Leon’s second-half goal, meaning that the only thing they have to play for on Monday is pride, when they face Nigeria in their final game in Group B.

“We’re very disappointed with the result, but very proud. We’re all very proud,” said Wayne Hayes, another of Denise’s cousins in attendance at Murphy’s Rock.

“We’re all out together on a dirty Wednesday at 12pm, and the city is buzzing in fairness. Everybody is out there supporting them, and they’ve done us all proud.

“It’s a pity about the result in the end, but sure look, they were very close, and sure we’ll still come out Monday and support them as well,” he added.

The Corcoran sisters and 'adopted sister' Susan Duggan watching the game. (front duo) Geraldine Mooney and Deirdre Downey, and (Rear l ro r) Jean Buckley, Susan Duggan and Margaret Heslin. Pic: Larry Cummins

Speaking about the atmosphere yesterday, Wayne commented: “Oh it’s unbelievable, you can see it inside there’s 100 of us, and we’re all related in some way, and it’s brilliant!

“We’re all enjoying it, and as I said, [it’s] a Wednesday and we’re all in the pub and having the craic cheering on the Girls In Green, and they’ve all done us proud.

“It’s fantastic [for the sport], Irish football needs it. Not just the women, but the men too. Irish football needs it, it’s the women that are doing it.”

While it’s certainly fair to say things haven’t gone Ireland’s way at their first World Cup appearance, they can be proud of their efforts, and build on it over the coming years.