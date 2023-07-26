Big name added to Cork music festival line up

AHEAD of one of the biggest festivals of Cork’s music calendar, a big Irish name has been added to the ticket.

Indiependence returns to Mitchelstown this August bank holiday weekend, running from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 and it has just added rising star Moncrieff to the main stage.

Moncrieff’s singles Warm, Serial Killer and his new track Love Somebody have been massive hits at Irish radio.

The Waterford singer takes the place of Raye, who announced she is pulling out of the main stage August 5 gig, citing family reasons.

Indiependence 2023 boasts one of the largest homegrown line-ups across all Irish festivals with nearly half of all acts hailing from Ireland, including two of the three main headliners.

Household names like The Coronas, Two Door Cinema Club, and Moncrieff dominate the main stage, while rising stars such as Inhaler, Cian Ducrot and Nell Mescal feature strongly in this year's line-up.

Many other Irish artists feature on the bill, including Hamsandwich, Erica Cody, Fya Fox & Chubby Cat, and King Kong Company.

Irish DJ Collective Belters Only will also be making an appearance.

Having begun with a weekly residency in a Dublin club, they have since transformed into a global phenomenon.

Their debut single, Make Me Feel Good, in collaboration with producer Jazzy, has been streamed over 86 million times to date and reached the top 10 of the official UK Singles Chart.

Jazzy will also be performing over the weekend.

Back for 2023, the Dance Arena will be expanded following the success of last year's festival, with DJs Paul Woolford, Arielle Free, Saffron Stone and Adelphi Music Factory have been announced to appear.

Scottish DJ and Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free, known for her infectious dance anthems, is appearing ahead of her much anticipated Creamfields appearance and Ibiza tour.

DJ Anne-Marie will be bringing her explosive energy and charisma to Indiependence as the Saturday headliner, performing hits like Psycho, 2002, and Friends.

And if DJs are not your style, classic 80s and 90s covers band Beer Hall will play every night of the festival, catering for Blur, Oasis, Wham and Van Halen fans ready to sing their hearts out in an atmosphere not too dissimilar to an Irish wedding past midnight.