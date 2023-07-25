Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 20:12

Mick Flannery launches new track 'Morning Rain'

The Cork singer has released another song from his upcoming album 'Goodtime Charlie'. The album is set to release on September 15.
Mick Flannery. His new song, titled ‘Morning Rain’, launched on Monday following the release of the album’s title track ‘Goodtime Charlie’ last month. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Jack McKay

MICK Flannery has released a second song from his forthcoming album, Goodtime Charlie.

The song, titled ‘Morning Rain’, launched on Monday following the release of the album’s title track ‘Goodtime Charlie’ last month.

“This song has a lighter feel to it,” the renowned singer-songwriter said. “It’s a song of appreciation for a partner, the moments and sentiments shared and reciprocated.

“I was a little afraid of its chirpiness to begin with, but I got over myself eventually.”

The album, which is set for release on September 15, is Flannery’s eighth studio album.

It was announced recently, alongside the news of his signing to John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, as their first international signing.

The Blarney native has also announced several North American tour dates set after the release of the album, including destinations in New York City, Boston, Toronto, and Louisville.

He will also be performing 13 shows in Ireland, as well as many more in Germany, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

