Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 08:00

Mick Flannery releases new song and announces European and North American tour dates

Goodtime Charlie is the first song to come since his 2021 duet album In The Game with Susan O’Neill, which ended up as the biggest 2021 independent-selling record in Ireland that year
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Mick Flannery plays the Linenhall Arts Centre in Castlebar in September.

John Bohane

CORK singer Mick Flannery has released a new single called Goodtime Charlie and has also announced a European and North American tour which includes two Cork gigs in October.

The Cork songwriter said the new song is about a gambler who is ‘liable’ to do anything. “For a while, I had a barter system going with a Jiu-Jitsu black belt. I would tutor him on songwriting for a while and then he’d beat the shit out of me. It was a good deal. At some point, he played me a blues song that he liked and it used a C chord in the key of E major.

“I hadn’t encountered the change before, or at least it seemed new to me, so I thought to try it. This song is the result. Not a very serious song, about a gambler who is liable to do anything at any time, as long as it’s a good time,” he added.

Mick has reunited with producer Christian Best to record the song, and filmmaker Christopher Luke for the accompanying video. It was filmed in West Cork, between the legendary music venue Connolly’s of Leap and The West Cork Distillery and it starred Eamonn Flannery, Mick’s younger brother.

Director Christopher Luke said of the process: "I'm very grateful to Mick and his team for allowing me the space to follow through on my strange notion. It's a video that speaks to the value of drowning out the bad voices and learning the importance of failing on your own two feet even if they think you're out of your mind."

The Blarney musician has also announced an extensive touring schedule for the autumn which is scheduled to begin in Germany on Thursday, August 3.

Mick will be playing two gigs in Cork during the tour. He is scheduled to perform in DeBarras in Clonakilty on Thursday, October 26, and Friday, October 27.

For tickets, visit:https://www.mickflannery.com/tour.

