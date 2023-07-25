Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 17:10

Man used church candles to light some material and start a small fire

Inspector James Hallahan said at Cork District Court that fortunately the arson was spotted very quickly and the fire extinguished.
Holy Trinity Church on Fr. Mathew Quay, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Liam Heylin

A 43-year-old man walked into Holy Trinity Church and used the candles to light some material to start a small fire.

Ronan Ruane of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of causing criminal damaged by fire at Holy Trinity on Father Mathew Quay in Cork back on September 28 2021.

Inspector Hallahan said the fire was started on a candle stand where the accused man lit a small piece of fabric and the criminal damage caused was limited to approximately €30.

The incident occurred shortly after 6pm on the evening in question.

He had a small number of previous convictions including one other count of causing criminal damage. That offence occurred in July 2020 and he was sentenced in October 2022 to five months imprisonment suspended on condition that he would keep the peace for the following two years.

So the present case of arson occurred after that offence but before the suspended jail term was imposed.

William Bulman defence barrister said: 

“The situation is that he did not set out deliberately to set any fire. He had a handkerchief in his hand and he was intoxicated when he went into the church.” 

An elderly priest who witnessed the offence was present for the hearing of the case but the plea of guilty was indicated at the beginning of the day in court and the witness left. Mr Bulman said the defendant had been hoping to apologise to him in person for what happened.

In response to a question from Judge Marian O’Leary, Mr Bulman said the accused man had not brought the €30 to court to pay for the criminal damage but would do so if given a chance. 

The judge remarked that he had two years to do so. 

However, she put sentencing back until September 5 so that he could pay for the damage eventually.

