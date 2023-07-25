Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 11:29

Ardú Street Art and Pat McDonnell Paints shortlisted for 2023 Business to Arts Awards

The Business to Arts Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 12 in the National Concert Hall, Dublin.
Ardú Street Art and Pat McDonnell Paints shortlisted for 2023 Business to Arts Awards

Ardú Street Art Ltd and Pat McDonnell Paints have been shortlisted for the Business to Arts Awards which will be held on Tuesday, September 12.

ARDÚ Street Art Ltd and Pat McDonnell Paints have been shortlisted for the Business to Arts Awards, in the Jim McNaughton Perpetual Award for Best Commissioning Practice category for ‘Ardú Street Art Project’.

The Business to Arts Awards recognise excellence in creative partnerships, where a business, philanthropic organisation, or individual has supported the arts in an outstanding or compelling way.

The awards feature a range of categories that celebrate arts sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy, staff engagement programmes, corporate social responsibility, access programmes, and creative community initiatives.

Rose-Anne Kidney, Project Manager of Ardú said they are ‘delighted’ to have been shortlisted. 

“Ardú is delighted to have been shortlisted in the Jim McNaughton Perpetual Award for Best Commissioning Practice category." 

"We are a proud team who have enjoyed curating an ambitious catalogue of striking artworks throughout Cork City since 2020 and look forward to continuing this work with the support of Pat Mc Donnell Paints in Cork.” 

Bernadette Boyle, Pat McDonnell Paints added: 

“We are proud to be in a position to play a part sharing in, and supporting, the Ardú vision of transforming previously anonymous corners of Cork City into truly memorable encounters.” 

 Ardú was born in Leeside in October 2020, originally bringing seven of Ireland’s most renowned street artists - Deirdre Breen, Maser, James Earley, Peter Martin, Shane O’Driscoll, Aches, and Garreth Joyce to create large-scale murals at key Cork city-centre locations.

The event returned in 2021 with four more walls unveiled by Shane O’Malley, Friz, Conor Harrington, and Asbestos. It returned once again in 2022, with artists Claire Prouvost, Kitsune Jolene, and VENTS137.

These fourteen inspiring pieces of work dotted across the city add greatly to the cultural landscape of the city centre.

Ardú Street Art Project is the brainchild of visual artist and designer Shane O’Driscoll, muralist, stained-glass artist and secondary school teacher Peter Martin, and organiser of the annual Cork Graffiti Jam, Paul Gleeson.

Project managed by Rose-Anne Kidney of Goldiefish Events and made possible with generous support from Cork City Council and Creative Ireland.

The Business to Arts Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 12 in the National Concert Hall, Dublin.

Read More

'We're all thankful for such brilliant support': Funds raised from Darkness into Light event at UCC announced

More in this section

Telly Bingo players on Cork’s northside urged to check tickets  Telly Bingo players on Cork’s northside urged to check tickets 
Overnight restrictions required for Clonakilty Public Water Supply to maintain daytime supply Overnight restrictions required for Clonakilty Public Water Supply to maintain daytime supply
gavel 'Don't f***ing touch me. I'll puck you across the street' - Cork man shouted at gardaí
Cork Arts
<p>Matilda and Theodore Janssen from Clonakilty flying a kite on the beach as they enjoy the sunny weather at Inchydoney in West Cork on the Easter holidays. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Sunny start in Cork ahead of changeable week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more