Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 19:27

New map showcases Cork's archaeological sites

The map, entitled ‘101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in North and East Cork’, was designed to showcase the rural landscape, as part of the Cork County Council’s Historic Town Map series.
New map showcases Cork's archaeological sites

From left; Cllr. Frank Roche; Clare Cronin, Cork County Council; Cllr. Deirdre O'Brien; Mary Sleeman, County Archaeologist and Cllr. Frank O'Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork pictured at the launch of Cork County Council’s 101 Archaeological Sites to visit in North and East Cork guide map by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O'Flynn, which took place at Bridgetown Priory in Castletownroche. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Martin Mongan

FIANNA FÁIL councillor Frank O’Flynn, the mayor of Co Cork, has launched a new guide map offering an introduction to the archaeology of East and North Cork.

The map, entitled ‘101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in North and East Cork’, was designed to showcase the rural landscape, as part of the Cork County Council’s Historic Town Map series.

“I am delighted to present the ‘101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in North and East Cork’ guide map to our community and visitors,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“This remarkable map offers a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating archaeological heritage of our county.”

In the map, the prehistoric period is represented by monuments that show the importance that people in that period placed in venerating the dead and how their beliefs were tied into a worship of the sun.

These include the stone tomb at Labbacallee, near Glanworth, which was carefully constructed according to strict rules, and the Bronze Age Stone Circle at Knocknakilla, overlooking Millstreet.

A number of monastic sites also feature, including Tullylease, with its internationally renowned carved cross, Labbamollaga, where the shrine tomb of its founding saint St Molaga can be seen, and Cloyne in East Cork, with its tall round tower and medieval cathedral.

The more recent past also features on the map, including two visitor attractions in the care of Cork County Council: Camden Fort Meagher, Crosshaven, and Fort Mitchell, Spike Island.

‘101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in North and East Cork’ is a production of Cork County Council’s National Monuments Advisory Council (NMAC).

There are numerous castles of different periods across North and East Cork on the map, such as the great stone edifice at Glanworth, where an important medieval bridge is still in use, numerous tower houses built by the Gaelic lords, such as Conna and Carrigadrohid, and later castles such as Mallow and Kanturk.

The map is part of a wider project by the council’s Heritage Unit to foster a greater public understanding and appreciation of Cork’s unique archaeological and built heritage.

The text was written by Cork County Council’s Elena Turk and the watercolour illustrations are by Rhoda Cronin Allanic.

The new map is available to view or download from Cork County Council’s website.

Read More

Cork-based doctor scales peaks across 32 counties in fundraising tribute to sister-in-law

More in this section

€16k raised for Deepa: Reuniting family ‘utmost priority’ €16k raised for Deepa: Reuniting family ‘utmost priority’
Richard Horgan 32 Peaks charity climb Cork-based doctor scales peaks across 32 counties in fundraising tribute to sister-in-law
PICS: Protest takes place in Cork city calling for the return of Piper's Funfair in Kinsale  PICS: Protest takes place in Cork city calling for the return of Piper's Funfair in Kinsale 
Cork County CouncilCork History
Pictures: Joy in the Park returns for second year

Pictures: Joy in the Park returns for second year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more