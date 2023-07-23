New map showcases Cork's archaeological sites

FIANNA FÁIL councillor Frank O’Flynn, the mayor of Co Cork, has launched a new guide map offering an introduction to the archaeology of East and North Cork.

The map, entitled ‘101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in North and East Cork’, was designed to showcase the rural landscape, as part of the Cork County Council’s Historic Town Map series.

“I am delighted to present the ‘101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in North and East Cork’ guide map to our community and visitors,” said Mr O’Flynn.

“This remarkable map offers a unique opportunity to explore the fascinating archaeological heritage of our county.”

In the map, the prehistoric period is represented by monuments that show the importance that people in that period placed in venerating the dead and how their beliefs were tied into a worship of the sun.

These include the stone tomb at Labbacallee, near Glanworth, which was carefully constructed according to strict rules, and the Bronze Age Stone Circle at Knocknakilla, overlooking Millstreet.

A number of monastic sites also feature, including Tullylease, with its internationally renowned carved cross, Labbamollaga, where the shrine tomb of its founding saint St Molaga can be seen, and Cloyne in East Cork, with its tall round tower and medieval cathedral.

The more recent past also features on the map, including two visitor attractions in the care of Cork County Council: Camden Fort Meagher, Crosshaven, and Fort Mitchell, Spike Island.

‘101 Archaeological Sites to Visit in North and East Cork’ is a production of Cork County Council’s National Monuments Advisory Council (NMAC).

There are numerous castles of different periods across North and East Cork on the map, such as the great stone edifice at Glanworth, where an important medieval bridge is still in use, numerous tower houses built by the Gaelic lords, such as Conna and Carrigadrohid, and later castles such as Mallow and Kanturk.

The map is part of a wider project by the council’s Heritage Unit to foster a greater public understanding and appreciation of Cork’s unique archaeological and built heritage.

The text was written by Cork County Council’s Elena Turk and the watercolour illustrations are by Rhoda Cronin Allanic.

The new map is available to view or download from Cork County Council’s website.