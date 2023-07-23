Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 16:11

Three Cork museums take a major accolade

The chosen museums achieved official accreditation under the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI), which was established to promote professional standards in museums.
Three Cork museums take a major accolade

Nano Nagle Place, Cork Public Museum and the Glucksman in UCC are three of 13 museums were celebrated at a ceremony in Kilkenny Castle on Thursday.

Martin Mongan

NANO Nagle Place, Cork Public Museum and the Glucksman in UCC were three of 13 museums celebrated at a ceremony in Kilkenny Castle recently.

The chosen museums achieved official accreditation under the Heritage Council’s Museum Standards Programme for Ireland (MSPI), which was established to promote professional standards in museums.

Selection under the MSPI is a major accolade with accredited museums considered to have attained excellence across a range of areas.

Factors considered during the assessment process include how museums care for their collections and visitors, as well as governance and management standards, and their education and exhibition programmes.

Nano Nagle Place was awarded ‘Interim Accreditation’ at the ceremony. The museum, which celebrates the life of Nano Nagle, impressed the assessors who noted the improvements to collections care.

Some of the improvements include the installation of insect traps that were introduced throughout the museum, and environmental monitoring which was greatly improved, while new Testo data loggers are in the process of being installed.

For Cork Public Museum, located at Fitzgerald’s Park, the assessors were impressed by the museum’s educational work, exhibition programme and public engagement activities.

Its work with excluded communities was also noted as a key strength, as were the improvements made to the environmental conditions for both the collections on display and for those in storage.

The Glucksman received a ‘Maintenance of Full Accreditation’ award. The assessor praised in particular a new initiative entitled The Art Library, which features a dedicated group of items from the UCC art collection, and which can be sent to such venues as schools, healthcare centres, and community hubs.

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan, said: 

“As Ireland’s only accreditation programme for museums, MSPI has become an integral part of the sector. Seeing the variety of museums represented at the ceremony, along with the increase in participants year on year, further underline its importance."

The Heritage Council committed to further improvements to the MSPI through increased funding, new training and professional development opportunities for volunteers and professionals who run museums within their five-year strategy.

Read More

Focus Ireland announce Camino de Santiago fundraiser to support efforts in Cork and Southwest 

More in this section

PICS: Protest takes place in Cork city calling for the return of Piper's Funfair in Kinsale  PICS: Protest takes place in Cork city calling for the return of Piper's Funfair in Kinsale 
gavel Man accused of punching a woman and throwing urn containing ashes of her late partner across a room
Man arrested with imitation firearm on Cork-bound train  Man arrested with imitation firearm on Cork-bound train 
Cork Arts
Richard Horgan 32 Peaks charity climb

Cork-based doctor scales peaks across 32 counties in fundraising tribute to sister-in-law

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more