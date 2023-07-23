Focus Ireland announce Camino de Santiago fundraiser to support efforts in Cork and Southwest 

Focus Ireland have announced their new fundraising event, the Camino de Santiago challenge. The event is set to take place from September 24 to October 1, with the group covering 103 kilometres during this time.

The aim of the initiative is to secure important funds for Focus Ireland’s services across the country, while also providing participants with an amazing journey across the historic Camino de Santiago trail.

The ancient Camino de Santiago route has been around for centuries, and is in total approximately 800 kilometres long. In recent years, the pilgrimage regained its popularity of the Middle Ages, and there are many different routes of various lengths.

Those looking to take part in the Camino challenge will be required to fundraise a minimum of €2,250.

The funds raised will be put towards Focus Ireland’s efforts in Cork and the Southwest, going to families who are at risk of losing their homes, or currently fighting against homelessness.

Focus Ireland’s Cork branch include services such as tenancy support and sustainment, advice and information, and long-term supported accommodation.

Cork Support

In 2022, Focus Ireland Cork aided 599 households who were at risk of losing their home or who were currently homeless. With the help of the state and local authorities, they managed to move 323 households back into homes.

"We are thrilled to announce the Camino de Santiago challenge as one of our key fundraising events,” said Monica McElhinney, Community Fundraiser.

“This remarkable journey not only provides participants with an opportunity to experience the awe-inspiring Camino trail, but also allows them to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals facing homelessness in Cork and the Southwest.

“By taking part in this challenge, you are helping us provide vital support services, create real change, and bring hope to those who need it most."

Those looking to register for Focus Ireland’s Camino de Santiago challenge are encouraged to head to https://www.focusireland.ie/event-and-challenges/camino-walk/ or contact Monica McElhinney – 087 954 7007.

€250 is required as a deposit to secure a spot, and those participating are to receive comprehensive guidance and assistance from the Focus Ireland fundraising team.

The team will aid participants in achieving their fundraising targets, and provide invaluable support throughout the journey.