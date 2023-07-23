Cork’s ‘golden’ couple celebrate 50th anniversary

CHOOSING between two potential boyfriends was a relatively straightforward task for Cork northsider Frances.

That is until the teenager realised she had made the biggest mistake of her life. Several decades later, she is preparing to celebrate her and her husband Noel O’Flynn’s golden wedding anniversary. She cast her mind back to the week she almost missed her chance with one of old Cork’s most eligible bachelors.

It was 1971 and the 18-year-old thought she had found the love of her life in mechanic Noel. She changed her mind, however just an hour before the date when Frances received an offer she couldn’t refuse.

“The other fella had a car so I decided to go with him instead”, Frances said of the evening she would rather forget.

She recalled being lambasted by her sister and brother-in-law for “giving Noel a fifty”. The expression was widely used in Cork before its replacement with terms such as “stood up” and ghosted introduced through popular culture.

Frances had met Noel at a dinner dance 53 years ago at Sunset Ridge in Killeens. The Cork man thought he had hit the jackpot when she agreed to a date.

However, a day later he found himself standing outside Roches Stores with no sign of his stunning plus one. He waited a whole hour before finally admitting defeat.

Despite her young age, Frances was already the proud owner of a hair salon on Commons Road. She was a woman who knew her own mind but not-it seems-her own heart.

Mischievous Ways

Frances, who now lives in Blarney with her husband, admits she still feels guilty about her mischievous ways.

“We met at a dinner dance with my sister and her husband. Noel was the first to ask me to dance but I can’t remember what the song was. He asked me to go for a drink with him the following evening and I agreed.

"However, I was very bold. I was due to meet him at 7.30pm the following evening but another boy rang me at 6.30 and asked me for a date.

"He had a beautiful car and Noel didn’t. He was also taking me to the Spoke Easy-a dance hall in Passage West. The fact that it was so far away made it feel really exciting. I knew that if I went with Noel we would have just ended up in the Stardust. Looking back, I realise it was a very nasty thing to do."

Noel O’Flynn and Frances O'Flynn during their younger days. Noel said that Frances is even more beautiful now than she was on their wedding day almost 50 years ago.

It wasn’t long before Frances tired of the man’s company and she realised she had made a big mistake.

“The date was okay but it was boring. I rang Noel the next day. My excuse was that I hadn’t been feeling well the night before. It was only later when we got engaged that I owned up to Noel about what really happened. He still brings it up to this day.

Noel interjected, insisting there was no love lost.

“All the couples used to meet outside Roches Stores or Cash’s at the time” Noel said. “I was disappointed she didn’t turn up for our date but it turned out alright in the end. I waited an hour and went home. When she rang me the next day I wasn’t cross. I thought to myself “the girl was sick. What can you do?” Their first date proved a roaring success.

“Noel took me for a drink. I didn’t drink alcohol so I just had a Coca-Cola. We went to 96, Oliver Plunkett Street. I can still picture the two elderly ladies dressed in lab coats who worked there. We went there quite a few times”.

One of the happiest days of their lives was when Noel proposed.

“I remember it well. Noel and I had been doing one of those walks for charity that were very popular at the time.

"He came back to my house, took off his shoes and asked me to marry him.

"There was no getting down on one knee though because our feet were just too sore."

Noel maintains his wife is as beautiful now as she ever was.

“We had our wedding on July 28 in Farranree Church. Frances is even more beautiful now than she was that day."

Frances with her husband Noel O'Flynn. The Cork woman spoke about how she failed to show up for their first date but later realised she had made a big mistake.

Noel recalled their wedding day with pride.

“Foreign holidays only began at the start of the seventies”, he said. “We got a flight to Alicante and stayed in Benidorm for two weeks. We still have a postcard from the Hotel Madeira which is now being replaced with a skyscraper comprising 20 floors."

The couple went on to have three sons. Noel entered politics later in life serving as a councillor for his community between 1991 and 2003 and a TD in the Cork North-Central constituency from 1997 to 2011.

“When the kids were small we were still able to go out and do things” Frances told The Echo. “This was because my mum came to live with us after my father died. She was always very good for minding the kids. I closed the salon after my first child and got involved with the politics."

Noel and Frances agreed their greatest joy in life is looking after their own granddaughter Alissia who is six.

“After three boys we are delighted to have a little girl in the family”, Frances said.

Frances concluded the interview with some sage advice for couples in the early stages of their relationship.

“The best advice I can give anyone is to just stay calm, even when everything around you is going wrong."