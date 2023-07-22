Running an antiques shop never gets old for Michael

A CORK antique store specialising in the sale of fine furniture antiques and collectibles has seen its fair share of highlights and challenges despite being set up just four years ago.

Based in the heart of Cork's Victorian Quarter, Salvagem occupies two period buildings, numbers 6 and 7, on MacCurtain Street.

Boasting carefully selected pieces, a selection of fine Irish and European antiques, Irish art and sculpture, Salvagem is a premium retail destination on MacCurtain Street.

Speaking to The Echo, Salvagem founder Michael Wall said:

"This year has seen highs and lows as it has in many businesses. Salvagem is still relatively new given that the lease was signed in 2019.

"The covid lockdown snatched two years from us but come September we’ll have two good years trading behind us.

"It still hasn’t been without its challenges.

"As everyone is aware, the cost of living has increased, and we’ve all felt those dreaded hikes in the utilities.

"A commercial premises gets hit the same way. When the electricity bill came last month, it was enough to make a grown man weep. It just has to be managed."

Michael Wall of Salvagem on MacCurtain Street.

Michael also highlighted the challenges facing businesses in the area as a result of major ongoing road works on MacCurtain Street.

"The MacCurtain Street transport scheme has made the whole street undesirable at the moment," he explained.

"I’m only one of three retail shops on the south side of the street, and I’m feeling the pinch.

"Walk-ins are non-existent, and very few people want to drive to or park in and around the street.

"Look, you can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs and the plan, if well executed, will have the street in order sooner rather than later," he added.

"Thankfully, I’ve a tough shell, and I don’t break easily. I might be scrambled, fried sometimes, but I’ll keep the lights on and fling the doors open. I’ll see what new adventure lies before me."

Highlights

One of the highlights for Salvagem came in 2022 in the form of the Cork Business Association's Business of The Year Awards. Salvagem picked up the Judge's Special Merit for Best Commercial Premises.

"I was genuinely thrilled to win," said Michael.

"It meant so much given the amount of work that is put in.

"The pots out the front get plenty of notice and compliments, as do the window displays and the items instore. It’ll have to be kept up, I’ll have to work a little harder given the amount of dirt and dust from the roadworks. I can thank my mother for my green fingers.

"I’ll just have to start paying my window cleaner a little more this year!"

Instore customers are getting to see some changes this year, Michael explained further.

"I don’t carry what people expect to see in auctions. There are no cheap ‘fixer uppers’ or bargains," he said.

"That’s not the sort of antique furniture I carry. I look for unique pieces, with character and collectability.

"Instore, you’ll find Irish makers such as Williams & Gibton, Strahan, Gillingtons, English makers such as Gillows, Holland, and Howard. I spend a lot of time sourcing pieces and I don’t just buy stock for the sake of filling a store.

"On sale currently, you’ll find a set of four A.W.N Pugin designed Gillows chairs made for the Palace of Westminster, a pair of fine Mangan of Cork longcase clocks from the early and late 19th century, along with a specimen onyx and brass console table from the 19th century - really great finds, and in fine original condition.

Handmade Lampshades

"This year lampshades have become ever so popular," Michael added. "Right now I’m offering handmade drum shades in some truly beautiful William Morris fabrics in linen, cotton and velvet.

"The custom handmade traditional shades have been favourites since Salvagem opened its doors.

"There’s a lot of work involved, but quiet days instore mean I can start a bespoke frame or two. I try and salvage traditional and vintage frames, repaint or enamel them, and hand sew each panel. They turn out very well indeed.

"The drum shades are of course much more cost effective, with prices starting from €30," he said. "I make them all instore, and customers aren’t limited to William Morris fabrics. Any fabric can be brought in, if it’s so desired. I’m happy to make them in any style and size."

Restoration Projects

Restoration projects have been also keeping Salvagem busy this year.

"I’ve one extra body instore with me this year," said Michael.

"It’s a major help, given that small to medium restorations such as reupholstering, repairs, refinishing and French polishing are still all done by hand within the four walls here on MacCurtain Street.

"The larger projects have been challenging. This year we worked on a few different projects from private clients and larger commercial enterprises. The favourite this year, and the most recent, has been restoring a wonderful Victorian Chemist in Cobh.

"It’s been in the Wilson family since 1908, and it was a great project from start to finish. It’s definitely worth checking out next time you’re in Cobh.

"There’s some great little detail on the original counters, and the dispensary counter is a Cork made piece of furniture."

"Looking forward to Autumn I’m hoping to offer a few classes later in the year," Michael added.

"There’s always something to do, and it’s just a matter of making time for all the extra projects.

"There’s been some interest in a lampshade making class, and an introduction to traditional upholstery class.

"I’ll just have to make a little more of an effort to put them together. If there’s interest, I’ll certainly offer them.

"If anyone has any interest they can call in to Salvagem here on MacCurtain St, or call me on 083 1624750.

"It might be something to break the doom and gloom of the winter months. What’s more fun than learning something new and messing about with pretty fabrics?"

Michael praised his customer base for their support over the past few months and years.

"Salvagem wouldn’t succeed without its customers," he said.

"I’ve been blessed with some wonderful people who’ve chosen to purchase everything from small individual gifts for loved ones to larger pieces of furniture to furnish their new or renovated homes. It’s really heartening to find all my pieces their forever homes.

"I do find it difficult to say goodbye to some, especially when so much time and care is put into them.

"The odd time they come in needing a little attention, and it’s a timely process to get them back to their former selves. It’s a little detective work, trying to ascertain the true age and construction. It takes time.

"There are right ways to go about a restoration. I prefer the ‘less is more’ approach," he added.

"Preservation and conservation is much more acceptable when dealing with fine antique furniture.

"Other times they’re unique finds that just need to be carefully curated until they find their new owner.

"Still, I have to remind myself I’m a retailer and not a museum. They all have to go at some stage, and I’d like them to be in as good a condition when they do."