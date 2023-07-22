Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 11:30

'We wish him all the very best' - Tributes paid to outgoing CEO of Cork County Council 

Mr Lucey confirmed his departure in a letter yesterday morning to each Oireachtas member of Cork County.
'We wish him all the very best' - Tributes paid to outgoing CEO of Cork County Council 

Tim Lucey, outgoing Chief Executive, Cork County Council.

John Bohane

THE Chief Executive Officer of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, has announced that he will be stepping down from his role at the end of September.

Mr Lucey confirmed his departure in a letter yesterday (Friday) morning to each Oireachtas member of Cork county.

In the letter, he also revealed that he will be taking up a CEO role with Greyhound Racing Ireland in November, and that he will conclude his role with Cork County Council on Friday, September 29.

The Bandon native served as CEO of Cork County Council since 2014. During his 40-year career in local government, he also served as manager of Cork City Council from 2010 to 2014.

Mr Lucey thanked each Oireachtas member of Cork County for their support and reaffirmed his full commitment to the organisation in the coming weeks.

“I will over the next number of weeks be making the necessary arrangements for this transition. 

"In the meantime, I look forward to continuing with my full commitment to this organisation that I am incredibly proud of.” 

Mr Lucey who has been credited with leading transformational change in the Local Government sector with a focus on investment in corporate development and commercial thinking said he is looking forward to his new role with Greyhound Racing Ireland. 

Warm Tributes 

Warm tributes were paid to Mr Lucey from councillors across the political spectrum. Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said: “His departure is very significant for the organisation. The CEO role is incredibly important, and I think it is critical that the process to appoint a permanent chief executive commences as soon as possible so that the transition can be managed as smoothly as possible. On a personal level I would like to wish Tim all the very best for the future.” 

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea added: “Tim has left a good legacy. He has been in the council for over 40 years, and he has worked his way up right to the very top. He is a very good administrator. 

"He led us through the covid experience, which was a very challenging time for all the local authorities.
"We wish him all the very best.” 

Labour Party councillor Cathal Rasmussen said Mr Lucey was always good to deal with. “He did his job very well on behalf of Cork County Council. He was always good to deal with. He managed the organisation through some very difficult times, and I wish him well in his new role.” Independent councillor Danny Collins added: “He told you out straight what could or couldn’t be done, which I liked. He would always try and work with people on issues. He will be sadly missed in Cork County Council. Tim Lucey is leaving Cork County Council in a good state.”

More in this section

Shop sign stock Virgin Media working on outage in Cork city 
Bafta Television Awards 2023 Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney launches BAFTA dress raffle in aid of Marymount
Dublin Taxi Man accused of assault causing harm to middle-aged taxi driver in Cork
Cork County Council
<p>A man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm on a train bound for Cork on Friday evening.</p>

Man arrested with imitation firearm on Cork-bound train 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more