Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 08:30

Cork team lead project on early-life nutrition

The joint research will focus on investigating the potential impacts of nutritional milk-based ingredients to alleviate stress-induced cognitive impairment in early life stages.
Cork team lead project on early-life nutrition

Leading the project from APC’s Brain-Gut-Microbiota research programme are Dr Siobhain O’Mahony and Dr Harriet Schellekens.

Breda Graham

CORK-based APC Microbiome Ireland (APC), a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, has collaborated with global leaders in nutritional products Health and Happiness Group and Arla Foods Ingredients on a research project focused on diet and early-life cognitive development.

The one-year project will investigate early life nutritional interventions of strategic importance to both companies.

Leading the project from APC’s Brain-Gut-Microbiota research programme are Dr Siobhain O’Mahony and Dr Harriet Schellekens, who will determine if certain dietary changes can reduce the effects of early life stress on brain development while also investigating potential impacts on learning and memory.

The joint research will focus on investigating the potential impacts of nutritional milk-based ingredients to alleviate stress-induced cognitive impairment in early life stages.

Dr Siobhain O’Mahony of APC said: “Targeting the microbiome to support brain health is an emerging concept in neuroscience. 

"This research aims to understand the role of specific milk-based ingredients in the infant microbiome and reducing the negative impact of stress on early-life cognitive development.”

The research will mainly be conducted at the APC laboratories in University College Cork and at Health and Happiness Research laboratories in the National Food Innovation Hub, Moorepark in Fermoy.

Head of Paediatric Nutrition Arla Foods Ingredients, Anne Staudt Kvistgaard, said: “This research underlines our continued commitment to investigate how dairy components can support brain and development processes during infancy, which is a critical period of rapid cognitive development. We look forward to working with Health and Happiness Group and APC on this project.”

Professor Paul Ross, director APC Microbiome Ireland, described the research as an “exciting and important” project for APC.

“[It is] the first time we brought together two commercial partners to work together with APC on a collaborative research project that will help advance our understanding of the potential benefits of early life nutritional interventions for brain development,” he said.

Read More

PICS: 'Singing for the Brain' groups come together for first jamboree in Cork 

More in this section

Material recovered from woman killed 42 years ago sent to UK to generate DNA profile, court hears Material recovered from woman killed 42 years ago sent to UK to generate DNA profile, court hears
Hospital Stock 'Every month we are seeing these figures creep up': Cork TD highlights rise in hospital waiting list figures
Former Cork city pub to get new lease of life as housing plans given green light Former Cork city pub to get new lease of life as housing plans given green light
ScienceCork health
<p>Heir Island was the location for a major medical evacuation today in a bid to access hospital care for a woman living in the area.</p>

Medical evacuation in West Cork sees woman airlifted to hospital 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more