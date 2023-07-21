PICS: 'Singing for the Brain' groups come together for first jamboree in Cork 

More than 150 people gathered at the Clayton Silver Springs Conference Centre for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare’s (CKCH) ‘Singing for the Brain’ first and long-awaited summer jamboree on Wednesday.

People from eight in-person and online groups, which were formed eight years ago to share their love of music and singing, gathered together on Wednesday for the first time since their inception.

The key attraction on the day was the opportunity to sing together in a large group, with musical director Fiona Flavin and ‘Singing for the Brain’ musical facilitators leading the jamboree as participants joined together to enjoy a wide repertoire of songs.

The ‘Singing for the Brain’ initiative began in Mallow in 2015, as the HSE-supported North Cork Dementia Alliance looked to develop a group singing session that was sociable and enjoyable, particularly for those living with dementia, but was not dementia specific.

Since forming in Mallow in 2015, the initiative has grown from strength to strength with 11 ‘Singing for the Brain’ groups now running across Cork city and county, in locations such as Fermoy, Farranree, Youghal, Ballyphehane, Charleville, Blackpool, and Castletownbere.

Musical director of ‘Singing for the Brain’, Fiona Flavin, said: “The musical and singing aspect of the programme is instrumental in improving brain health. Hidden in the musical fun are activities to help stimulate our bodies and improve our memory.

“The social side of the project is equally as important - I love to meet and chat with the participants. Our doors are always open, we welcome anyone who is interested in joining our group to please do give it a try, no singing experience is necessary.”

Principal community worker in the Community Work Department at Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Sorcha Ní Chrualaoich described the ‘Singing for the Brain’ groups as “so resilient”.

“Singing for the Brain’ is one of the most uplifting initiatives I have ever seen and I am so thrilled we could bring everybody together for the first time on 19 July for a fun-filled musical jamboree.”