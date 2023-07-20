Cork on a Fork fest returns with double the events

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 13:47

The festival takes place from August 16 to 20 and will feature over 100 food events in 2023
Brian Murray, chef and owner of The Glass Curtain and Aishling Moore, chef and partner at Goldie restaurant join Caoimhe (7) and Naoise (5) O’Leary-Kinnerk to launch the programme of events for the upcoming Cork on a Fork Festival.  Picture: Joleen Cronin.

Jack McKay

Cork city’s Cork on a Fork Festival makes its return next month, as the five-day festival takes place from August 16-20, and comes with double the events this time around.

The festival programme includes over 100 different food events, with tasting trails, cooking demos, masterclasses, and other street events, suitable for all ages and tastes.

The event debuted last year, established by Cork City Council in celebration of the city’s dining and nightlife, as well as the delicious local produce of county Cork.

This year’s festival features events both free and ticketed, including the Cork Oyster Shucking Championships, a bread and butter making demo at the Cork Butter Museum, pizza making workshops, a healthy eating puppet show and sensory cooking classes that are suitable for all ages.

Cork on a Fork will also host a cocktail-making demo at The Imperial hotel, run by Cal Byrne, and will follow up with brunch at Cork’s Grande Dame. There will also be a free authentic pizza making class hosted by Oakfire Pizza at St Peter’s.

The festival will play host to jazz and opera music, and various other street events will take place around the city, including the Bees Bohemian Picnic and Soundbath at St Luke’s Community Garden on August 19.

SUSTAINABILITY

In 2023, Cork on a Fork Fest is putting an emphasis on sustainability with several talks and events on the topic and is also looking to promote local food and talent.

“Cork on a Fork Fest is a five-day celebration of authentic food experiences in Cork city and the rich produce of our region,” said Fearghal Reidy, Director of Services, Strategic Planning & Development at Cork City Council. 

“We are mindful of the importance of sustainability and reducing food waste, which you will see within the programme content.

"Furthermore, we wanted the festival to be accessible to all so it's a real melting pot of ticketed and free events, adult, and family friendly things to do, daytime and night-time events.” 

The full programme can be found on www.corkonaforkfest.ie, or follow @corkonaforkfest for live updates.

