'I refuse to let this disease define me': Living with Lyme disease a real struggle

A WOMAN suffering from a devastating Lyme disease diagnosis is taking extreme measures to ensure she can receive care after running out of funds to cover her treatment.

Aneta Kubicka, who lives in Passage West, opened up about how a seemingly innocuous bite from a house spider altered her life dramatically.

In a bid to reclaim her life, she has now opened a GoFundMe campaign to help her to seek out the treatment she needs.

Aneta had presented at a hospital’s emergency medicine department after falling extremely ill.

However, her symptoms were put down to fatigue and the effects of a fever.

It later transpired that Lyme disease had been lying dormant in her body for years before the spider bite activated its symptoms.

The 37-year-old’s nightmare began in 2018 with her symptoms taking on a number of forms.

Severe pain in her heart, as well as kidney and liver issues, are just a few of the many problems she has been experiencing since contracting the illness.

Aneta told The Echo how she previously travelled to Poland in order to receive a diagnosis and specialist treatment.

“We used up all our savings and we no longer have funds left”, she explained.

“I’m reaching out to the public for support.

“I thought I would be able to manage the illness in a holistic way using whatever I could bring from Poland, but it is difficult when there is no dedicated clinic or unit for this.

“There is only one doctor in Ireland who specialises in this and he has a huge waiting list”.

Aneta also spoke about the knock-on effect of the illness.

“Lupus is a side effect, so it’s not just the Lyme disease.

“It’s literally everything,” she said, explaining how difficult symptoms are to predict.

“It changes every month, and the disease is always transforming.

“This has been a long journey. I’m trying to work as often as I can.

“I’m trying to work as much as I can but it’s not always possible.

“The company I work for has been very understanding, but I realise it’s very difficult for them when my illness stops me working.”

Navigating this new way of living has been difficult for Aneta.

“I am just trying to mind everything as best I can,” she said.

“There are so many problems that come with this.

“I have kidney problems, problems with the eyes and ears, and digestive issues.

“This will be on and off every so often. All I can do is mind the situation.”

Aneta penned a poignant account of her experience with the disease on her GoFundMe page.

“Lyme disease has woven its way into the very fabric of my existence, altering my life in unimaginable ways,” she said.

“For years, I have battled this persistent illness, enduring physical and emotional torment that has shaken me to my core.

“It has not only robbed me of my vitality, but also challenged my mental and spiritual wellbeing.

“Yet, despite the hardships, I refuse to let this disease define me or steal my hope.”

She also reiterated the significance of the fundraiser.

“This fundraising endeavour holds immense significance to me, as it represents a glimmer of light amidst the darkness,” she said.

“It is a ray of hope that can potentially transform my life and restore the vibrant, resilient person I once was.

“The support I receive from every one of you will not only assist me in accessing vital treatment, but also serve as a testament to the strength of the community and the boundless power of compassion”.

To find out more or to donate to Aneta’s campaign, visit GoFundMe.

All funds raised will be divided to fund treatment, rehabilitation, and physical therapy as well as counselling supports.