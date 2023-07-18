79 craft events across county for Cork Craft Month

CORK Craft Month 2023 will open at the end of the month, with over 79 family-friendly events taking place during August.

Marking the festival’s 14th year, Cork Craft and Design, Ireland’s largest social enterprise for craft makers, has announced that Cork Craft Month will be launched on Friday, July 28, with a fantastic craft fair in the Marina Market.

Cork Craft Month will unveil its full programme at the opening craft fair in the Marina Market from July 29 to July 30, showcasing some of the best in contemporary Irish craft.

With a diverse line-up of over 79 workshops and exhibitions, the programme of events will include master classes, artist talks, trails, and demonstrations, all available to explore throughout August.

The craft fair at the Marina Market will introduce guests to upcoming events set to be held across three main locations: Cork’s Benchspace studio, Ballydehob’s Kilcoe Studios, and Killeagh’s Greywood Arts.

Cork Craft Month’s event calendar is set to incorporate both physical and virtual events, along with free Irish Sign Language activities, presenting endless opportunities for people of all abilities to enjoy the best of Cork’s local artisan crafts.

A number of core events will be hosted across the county throughout August, including Interwoven, an exhibition displaying and celebrating the best of Cork Craft and Design members at the Old Mill Library in Kinsale.

The Gallery at No. 46 Grand Parade in the city will host a returning exhibition called Emerge, which is centred around up-and-coming Cork crafters.

This exhibition will be showcasing the work of graduating students from MTU Crawford College of Art and Design, Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa, St John’s Central College, Kinsale College, and Skibbereen College of Commerce.

The full programme of events will be available from July 24 on corkcraftanddesign.com