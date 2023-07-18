Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork  teen Kenneth Nti (14) 

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Kenneth Nti, who is missing from his home in Douglas since Saturday morning, 15th July 2023.

Kenneth is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Kenneth was wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt and a navy jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.