Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 07:00

Carrigaline councillors seek urgent meeting with senior management at County Hall over urban design plans

One councillor said they are still in the ‘dark’ over the plans.
Carrigaline councillors seek urgent meeting with senior management at County Hall over urban design plans

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath brought a motion which was unanimously supported at Monday’s Carrigaline MD meeting seeking a meeting with senior officials regarding the lack of progress with urban design plans for the town. Picture: Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

MEMBERS of Carrigaline Municipal District have requested an urgent meeting with senior management over the ongoing delays with the urban design plans for Carrigaline.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath brought a motion which was unanimously supported at Monday’s Carrigaline MD meeting seeking a meeting with senior officials regarding the lack of progress with the plans.

Cllr McGrath said they are still in the ‘dark’ over the plans.

 “We are disappointed with the delay that incurred in recent weeks on this again. We have been trying to secure a meeting with the project team. We are still in the dark as to when we will be seeing the plans for urban design. It is extremely disappointing. It is a vital project for Carrigaline. That area needs an update,” he said.

“It has been beset with delays,” said Cllr McGrath. 

“We need to discuss this project with senior management. There has been a total lack of communication with us as elected representatives. It has not been a good process.” 

Fine Gael councillor Jack White seconded the motion. He said senior management need to ‘step’ up to the plate. 

“Carrigaline and this plan are being let down badly by the delays from the design and capital implementation team and by senior management. The centre of the town really needs investment. There is huge work being done by businesses and by the tidy town's group to make the best of the public space.

“A pile of businesses in Carrigaline are paying rates. We need senior management to step up to the plate and make sure this kicks into gear. We are supposed to be working on things together. The meeting is urgent,” he added.

Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway provided an update to the councillors. 

“I have confirmation from John Conway the senior engineer in the capital programme implementation team that the consultants have confirmed that the part 8 documentation will be with them next week. 

"He would hope to advertise the part 8 within two weeks of receipt of the documentation. I have sent a request for an in-committee meeting. I will get a date for you as soon as possible.”

Read More

Government urged to put winter housing plan in place to provide 'security and certainty' for renters 

More in this section

Garda assaulted while investigating incident where a man put his fist through windscreen Garda assaulted while investigating incident where a man put his fist through windscreen
gavel 'Come out and fight me like a man,' Cork man shouted at scene of disturbance 
Witness said something would happen to Cork woman 'with the way she was going on' Witness said something would happen to Cork woman 'with the way she was going on'
carrigalinecork county council
Man who barged into Cork garda station and banged on door jailed

Man who barged into Cork garda station and banged on door jailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more