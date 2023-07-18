Carrigaline councillors seek urgent meeting with senior management at County Hall over urban design plans

MEMBERS of Carrigaline Municipal District have requested an urgent meeting with senior management over the ongoing delays with the urban design plans for Carrigaline.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath brought a motion which was unanimously supported at Monday’s Carrigaline MD meeting seeking a meeting with senior officials regarding the lack of progress with the plans.

Cllr McGrath said they are still in the ‘dark’ over the plans.

“We are disappointed with the delay that incurred in recent weeks on this again. We have been trying to secure a meeting with the project team. We are still in the dark as to when we will be seeing the plans for urban design. It is extremely disappointing. It is a vital project for Carrigaline. That area needs an update,” he said.

“It has been beset with delays,” said Cllr McGrath.

“We need to discuss this project with senior management. There has been a total lack of communication with us as elected representatives. It has not been a good process.”

Fine Gael councillor Jack White seconded the motion. He said senior management need to ‘step’ up to the plate.

“Carrigaline and this plan are being let down badly by the delays from the design and capital implementation team and by senior management. The centre of the town really needs investment. There is huge work being done by businesses and by the tidy town's group to make the best of the public space.

“A pile of businesses in Carrigaline are paying rates. We need senior management to step up to the plate and make sure this kicks into gear. We are supposed to be working on things together. The meeting is urgent,” he added.

Carrigaline Municipal District officer, Carol Conway provided an update to the councillors.

“I have confirmation from John Conway the senior engineer in the capital programme implementation team that the consultants have confirmed that the part 8 documentation will be with them next week.

"He would hope to advertise the part 8 within two weeks of receipt of the documentation. I have sent a request for an in-committee meeting. I will get a date for you as soon as possible.”