‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity walk to celebrate 10th anniversary

The annual ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity walk in aid of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary this Sunday, July 23.

Organisers are inviting walkers of all abilities to take on the 22km challenge of walking from the Viaduct on Cork’s Bandon Road to the Town Hall in Bandon to once again raise funds for the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

The ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ walk was set up in 2013 to remember Bandon man Mark Prendergast, who passed away from testicular cancer in 2012.

Since its inception, the charity walk and its supporting events have raised over €430,000 for the Mercy Cancer Appeal, and in particular for the Mercy Cancer Care Centre.

Funds raised this year will once again go towards the Mercy Cancer Care Centre, which will provide vital support for patients and their loved ones as they go through their cancer journey.

The Mercy Cancer Care Centre, due for completion in December this year, will provide a range of services, from one-to-one counselling and patient support groups, to a safe haven for patients at the time of their initial diagnosis.

It will also provide a psycho-oncology service to support the mental health and emotional needs of cancer patients and their families during such a difficult time.

Part of the funds raised this year will also sponsor new testicular cancer awareness talks for over 1,000 male students aged 15-18 in seven schools across the county.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s walk, Damien Prendergast, chairman of the ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ committee said all involved would love if walkers from the last 10 years, as well as new walkers, would join in this July to mark the walk’s 10th anniversary, and make an ongoing difference to cancer care at The Mercy University Hospital.

“Little did we know when we first started organising this event in honour of my brother Mark, that it would still be going 10 years later, and that it would have raised upwards of €430,000 for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation,” Mr Prendergast said.

The Make Your Mark on Cancer Charity Walk will start from The Viaduct from 9am on Sunday July 23.

There is also another starting point at the Innishannon Parish Hall for those who would prefer a shorter walk.

If you would like to ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’, registration is €25, or free to all who take sponsorship cards. Visit www.makeyourmark.ie or phone 086 4542132 to register or receive your sponsorship card.

For more information on fundraising for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation and information about the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre visit www.mercyfundraising.ie.