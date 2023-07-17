Water and traffic disruptions likely in Cork southside area on Monday and Tuesday

Essential works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city on today, Monday, and tomorrow, Tuesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said part of the works are scheduled to occur from 9am until 1pm on today, Monday 17 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, which was formerly known as Irish Water, the works, which are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply disruptions to The Oaks, The Willows, Dunraven Downs, Ashton Park, Ballintemple and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065483.

Separate mains repair works are due to take place from 10am until 2pm on tomorrow, Tuesday 18 July.

Uisce Éireann warns those works may cause supply disruptions to Blackrock Rd, Botanika, Cleve Hill, Richmond Estate, Dunraven Downs, Ballintemple and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will also be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of these works.

Similarly, Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065484