Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 10:58

Water and traffic disruptions likely in Cork southside area on Monday and Tuesday

 Uisce Éireann has warned that parts of Cork city’s southside may see water supply and traffic disruption on Monday and Tuesday.
Water and traffic disruptions likely in Cork southside area on Monday and Tuesday

For updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city on today, Monday, and tomorrow, Tuesday, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said part of the works are scheduled to occur from 9am until 1pm on today, Monday 17 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, which was formerly known as Irish Water, the works, which are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply disruptions to The Oaks, The Willows, Dunraven Downs, Ashton Park, Ballintemple and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065483.

Separate mains repair works are due to take place from 10am until 2pm on tomorrow, Tuesday 18 July.

Uisce Éireann warns those works may cause supply disruptions to Blackrock Rd, Botanika, Cleve Hill, Richmond Estate, Dunraven Downs, Ballintemple and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will also be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of these works.

Similarly, Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065484

Read More

‘Long overdue’ pedestrian safety scheme approved for Cork city centre

More in this section

‘Long overdue’ pedestrian safety scheme approved for Cork city centre ‘Long overdue’ pedestrian safety scheme approved for Cork city centre
Dozens turn out for Cork vigil for stabbing victim Deepa Dinamani Dozens turn out for Cork vigil for stabbing victim Deepa Dinamani
gavel Cork man facing 196 charges of theft from former employer 
irish water
Mother and son looking out of window

Government urged to put winter housing plan in place to provide 'security and certainty' for renters 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more