Cork vigil taking place for stabbing victim Deepa Dinamani

A candlelit vigil is taking place in Cork city this evening in memory of Deepa Dinamani, the 38-year-old mother who was found dead at her home in Wilton.

The vigil, organised by the Cork Pravasi Malayali Association, commenced at 8pm outside the house where Ms Dinamani was found dead shortly after 10pm on Friday night.

The association said the vigil was being organised to “rally support for deceased Deepa Dinamani and her family, friends and colleagues”.

In the wake of the tragedy, Cork Pravasi Malayali Association said it wished to extend its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms Dinamani, wishing that they may “find strength, courage, and peace in the midst of this immense loss”.

The association said it is committed to engaging closely with the Indian Embassy and to provide any necessary help and support.

Deepa Dinamani, the mother of a five-year-old son, was from Kerala in Southern India and had been living in Cork for just three months.

She was pronounced dead at her family home in Cardinal Court on the southside of the city on Friday evening.

The alarm was raised when she failed to pick up her son at the house of a friend.

She was found in a bedroom of the property which she shared with her husband and five-year-old son.

Her body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

A forensic examination also took place at her home in Wilton. The scene remained sealed off yesterday.